Leicester City are considering a summer swoop for Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, as detailed in a report from The Telegraph.

The same report has claimed that the Foxes are also considering forgotten Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, in a deal that is completely separate to the Premier League club's pursuit of James Maddison.

Steffen, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, kept nine clean sheets in 42 league appearances, conceding 50 goals in the process as the Teesside club suffered defeat in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

Should Leicester City strengthen their interest in Man City goalkeeper Zack Steffen?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Leicester's interest in Manchester City's Zack Steffen...

Billy Mulley

Here, we could see Enzo Maresca's influence and his ability to use his Man City connections effectively, with Steffen proving to be one of the best goalkeepers in the second tier last time out.

After a lot of time in the fringes of first-team football, the 28-year-old swiftly adapted to the demands of the Championship and impressed under Michael Carrick's stewardship.

With the former Manchester United midfielder in charge, Steffen was tasked with constantly playing out from the back and he succeeded with his good passing range, patience and composure.

His shot-stopping abilities also make him a very strong option for the Foxes and after a season in the Championship last time out, you would expect him to kick on and reach further heights next season if a good opportunity was to come about, and this would be.

This would represent good business if Leicester were to pull this one off.

Ben Wignall

Leicester's goalkeeping options weren't the most convincing last season, and it's a wonder why Daniel Iversen wasn't given a go sooner by Brendan Rodgers following Danny Ward's poor form.

Iversen of course did have his mistakes too and he was far from comfortable with the ball at his feet, but he looked to be a far better fit overall for the Foxes and he should be given a chance in the Championship.

12 months ago, the Dane was Preston North End's Player of the Season and he has plenty of experience at the level, so the links to Steffen are a tad confusing.

The American was decent enough at Middlesbrough but not exceptional, and he's probably on a decent wage to boot at Man City.

Unless Ward is departing then Steffen doesn't really seem to be needed at the King Power Stadium, but Enzo Maresca will know him from his time at the Premier League champions so it may be best to trust his instinct on this one.

Brett Worthington

Strengthening in the goalkeeper area is a must this summer, so this is no surprise.

One of the reasons the club was relegated from the Premier League was because they didn’t have a proper number one throughout the campaign.

So, it is no surprise that Enzo Maresca is looking at this position as one of his priorities and is turning to his old side to help out.

Steffen proved how good of a goalkeeper he is at this level last season with Middlesbrough, so this would be an excellent signing for Leicester should it go through.

He is someone that Maresca will be aware of and will probably suit the style of play that the Italian will look to impose on his new team.

Steffen is probably going to struggle to break into the Man City first team, so this could be the right time for him to move on and find a permanent home.