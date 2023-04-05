This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Isaiah Jones could be on his way to a Middlesbrough exit this summer.

A harsh decision?

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that Boro are open to a potential sale of the forward this summer.

The 23-year old has struggled this season, making just 21 starts and contributing just three goals and three assists.

Jones was a key part of the side under Chris Wilder just 12 months ago, enjoying a much more impressive campaign.

This drop-off in form has raised doubt over his future at the Riverside, with the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace and Sunderland all interested in a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes this is a harsh decision, but one that makes sense from a business point of view.

She admitted that cashing in on the player now could be what’s best for Boro given his stock is still somewhat high off the back of his performances during Wilder’s time in charge.

“It seems a tad bit harsh, based on how good a season he had last season,” Malt told Football League World.

“He’s definitely one of the best attacking players in the division.

“He hasn’t really enjoyed his season this season.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle for him because he’s obviously lost his place, I think his form when he was in the team wasn’t so good.

“But, I don’t think that that means the next plan of action should be for Boro to sell him.

“However, he is an asset and from a club and business point of view maybe it is best to cash in on him now, with his price tag somewhat high.

“Especially with clubs probably looking at his form from last season, rather than to let it gradually reduce over time and cash in on him when maybe the iron isn't so hot anymore.”

Boro are currently 3rd in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Should Boro cash-in on Jones?

Jones’ last league start came in December in a 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic, but he has struggled for game time since.

His drop-off from last season has been a strange one for the team, as he was so impressive in 2021-22.

But if the interest is there in the summer, and the price is right, then he could prove a very worthwhile asset for the club to have to raise funds through a sale.

Boro have been strong in extracting value from their players in recent years so it could be worth attempting to make this big-name sale which also won’t negatively impact the squad too much.