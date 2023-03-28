When young managers have success in the EFL, especially those with a Premier League past, it's never long before the top flight links emerge.

That's certainly been the case for both Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick, who have not even completed their first season in the Championship but have been touted as potential candidates to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

A report from The Guardian earlier this month revealed that Kompany was on Spurs' radar after his impressive achievements at Burnley - having rebuilt their squad after last season's relegation, got the Clarets playing attractive football, and taken them to within touching distance of promotion back to the Premier League.

Carrick, too, has been touted as a potential Conte replacement at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Paul Robinson suggesting he's a name they could look at if they're willing to invest time in a project manager.

Though they may seem a little premature, links between a big Premier League job and the Championship duo will clearly be concerning for supporters of both Boro and Burnley.

They may well be nervously keeping an eye on how things progress at Spurs and should be hoping that they make a swift appointment.

You get the feeling that were the north Londoners to go down the route of hiring an up-and-coming head coach that can be trusted to build a project, they would wait until the summer to make such a move rather than risk a rocky end to the season derailing things for them.

On top of that, prizing either Kompany or Carrick away from their clubs while there is still plenty to play for this season could well be tough.

Obviously, the Spurs job would be a hard one to turn down but judging by their comments this season, both coaches feel like they've still got a lot to learn and appear to see the value of continuing their development where they are.

On top of that, Kompany is unlikely to want to jump ship before the Clarets secure promotion to the Premier League and win the Championship, which they're on course to do.

Likewise, Carrick will want to see through a season in which he's turned a Boro side that were 21st when he arrived into a significant promotion candidate.

While the links linger, supporters of Boro and Burnley will understandably be concerned but if things are wrapped up quickly they can focus back on what should be an exciting end of the season for both.

If Spurs are to make a swift appointment, you feel it is likely to be a more established coach, which would be good news for the two Championship clubs concerned.