Middlesbrough are eyeing a potential move this summer for Liam Cullen.

According to Football Insider, the Swansea City forward is a transfer target for Michael Carrick’s side.

Could Liam Cullen sign for Middlesbrough?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Welshman would be a good addition to the Championship team…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'm not convinced this is the calibre of player Middlesbrough should be going for this summer.

Particularly not if they go on to win promotion to the Premier League.

Even if they're in the Championship, though, I wouldn't say he would be any more than a squad player for Michael Carrick's side.

He has had a decent run at Swansea this season in fairness, but I'd want to see him do it on a far more consistent basis before bringing him to a club who could be playing Premier League football next season.

James Reeves

Cullen would be a surprising signing for Middlesbrough.

He has had an excellent season for the Swans this campaign, but he has never been a particularly prolific scorer in his career and there would be question marks over whether he could make the step-up to the Premier League if Boro were to be promoted.

However, Cullen offers useful versatility with his ability to play across the front line, and it would be no surprise to see him develop his game further under the expert guidance of Michael Carrick.

There is no doubt Cullen has plenty of potential and at 24, he could represent a smart long-term investment for Boro.

But Boro should be cautious about this one and more evidence is needed to see whether Cullen can maintain his form before earning a big money move.

Declan Harte

Cullen has had a good season for Swansea, but it is hard to see how he could make too big of an impact at Boro.

The forward could be a good option to have in the squad, yet Cullen doesn’t strike as a Premier League calibre player which is what Boro will need to be signing if promotion is secured.

If the club is to stay in the Championship then he could prove a useful asset to have in the squad as a rotation option.

His versatility would also be useful, and he has shown a knack for adding goals to a team, so this could be a solid deal if done at the right price.