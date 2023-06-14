This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson this summer, as exclusively reported by Football League World.

The Premier League side are in the Champions League next season and are keen on strengthen their squad, so they have identified Aaronson as a potential summer target.

The report states that Aaronson is not expected to be a first-choice target for the club, with fellow midfielder Tyler Adams more likely pursued by the Magpies.

Should Leeds sell Brenden Aaronson this summer?

We asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Newcastle's interest and whether Leeds should sell the midfielder.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Aaronson ultimately failed to make a positive impact for Leeds in the top-flight last season, they may not hesitate to sell the midfielder this summer amid interest from Newcastle.

Aaronson’s lack of consistency at this level resulted in him averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.41.

While Leeds are unlikely to recuperate all the £24.7m that they spent on the United States international, they could still demand a reasonable fee from Newcastle United, who will have money to spend this summer following their qualification for the Champions League.

By reinvesting the money generated from Aaronson’s sale into their squad, Leeds could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success in the absence of the 22-year-old next season.

Brett Worthington

It is a surprise that Aaronson has caught the attention of a side like Newcastle.

The 22-year-old failed to really establish himself in the Leeds team last season after earning plaudits at RB Salzburg.

Leeds are expecting lots of interest in their players this summer, but Aaronson may be one that they are willing to let go.

The attacking midfielder didn’t really impress last season, and considering the drop in divisions, he may be one that they think is better off moving on.

The Yorkshire club paid a hefty fee for the midfielder, but it is unlikely they are going to get near that this summer, so it may be a case of getting a reasonable fee and reinvesting that back into the squad for the Championship season.

Alfie Burns

A sale is 100% the right thing for Leeds and Aaronson this summer. The move to West Yorkshire hasn't worked out for the American and Leeds are going to need a more robust option in the final third next season.

Given Aaronson's lack of impact at Elland Road from August onwards, it's perhaps a surprise to see Newcastle sniffing around him.

However, that shouldn't really be the case considering a few things: he's seen as a cheaper alternative to others and, therefore, you'd think not in line for a regular starting role at St James' Park.

As an impact player, picked up on the cheap, Aaronson could be very good for Newcastle in a season that they'll expect to be competing across four competitions. He's got Champions League experience from his time in Salzburg and really isn't the worst option in the world for Newcastle this summer - he isn't going to be the main man and will be allowed to settle in a much better squad than the one he found himself in at Leeds.

Whilst it hasn't worked out at Elland Road, there's a decent player in Aaronson, who is young at 22 and has time on his side to get better. If Eddie Howe can lure anything like the form the USMNT international showed during his first month at Leeds, he'd be seen as a really shrewd pick-up for a cut fee.