“A surprise if he was to remain at Elland Road” – Does Leeds United player have a future at the club amid Millwall loan spell? The verdict

In order to get more playing time and experience, we often see Premier League clubs loan out their young talent to the EFL.

That was the case last summer when Leeds United decided to send Charlie Cresswell out on loan to Millwall for the season.

Although at times he has been in and out of the side, on the whole, it has been relatively successful so far in that sense, too, with Cresswell featuring 22 times in all competitions for the club so far.

Interestingly, Coventry City wanted to sign him permanently back in January, too, with Cresswell, after initially agreeing a move, performing a U-turn late in the window and opting to stay at Leeds.

With that in mind, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on Cresswell’s Millwall performances, and whether or not they can see a future for him at Elland Road based off of them.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s very hard to say whether or not he has a future at Leeds.

Although he’s had clear runs in the Millwall side as a starter, including at present, there have also been stages where Rowett has removed him from the line up.

To me, that doesn’t scream a player ready to make the step up to the Premier League just yet.

Indeed, we don’t know whether or not the Whites will even be a Premier League side next season given the fact that relegation to the Championship is a very real possibility at this stage.

If they do find themselves back in the second tier, there’s every chance Cresswell would be in the squad.

If they remain in the Premier League, however, it will be much tougher for him to earn a place this summer.

I think he’s young enough and can improve enough to have a future at Elland Road, but how long he/the club are willing to wait for that given he almost left permanently in January remains to be seen.

Josh Cole

Whereas Charlie Cresswell has not managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Millwall, he has still managed to make strides in terms of his development during this loan spell.

As well as scoring four goals for the Lions, Cresswell has also made 1.5 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 2.7 clearances per game in the Championship and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91 at this level.

If he continues to improve as a player, there is no reason why Cresswell cannot force his way into contention for a place in Leeds’ side next season.

Although Cresswell will face competition for a place in the club’s starting eleven from the likes of Maximilian Wober, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk, he possesses the raw qualities needed to make the step up in level later this year.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that Cresswell’s future prospects at Leeds do not look all that positive after how things have gone at Millwall.

Admittedly, there have certainly been signs of promise from the centre back since he made that move to The Den.

However, the fact that he has failed to establish himself as a regular feature in a side that often play a back four in the Championship, suggests he may struggle for game time in a Leeds side that use the same system, and will have ambitions of remaining in the Premier League long term.

Indeed, the fact that there were reports of a permanent move elsewhere in the Championship for Cresswell in the January transfer window suggest Leeds may be planning for life without him.

As a result, it would feel like something of a surprise if he was to remain at Elland Road for much longer, even when his Millwall loan is over.