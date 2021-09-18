‘A superstitious thing’ – One talking point emerges amongst these Huddersfield Town fans as Corberan drops team news

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has opted to name an unchanged line up for this afternoon’s clash with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Corberan watched his side make short work of Blackpool during the week, with three second-half goals securing a 3-0 victory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Corberan has opted to name the same starting line-up this afternoon against Forest.

Lee Nicholls continues in goal, with a three man defence including Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill.

Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo are easy picks in the wing-back positions, whilst Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien continue as the midfield pivot.

Danel Sinani and Josh Koroma start once more, with Danny Ward leading the line – a call that many fans have been debating over on Twitter, as Mipo Odubeko and Fraizer Campbell take a place on the bench.

Odubeko, who is on loan from West Ham, is a player that many fans are desperate to see:

Happy with that line up apart from ward Starting I would of started Mipo over ward but we can win with that line up today #htafc https://t.co/aONdaQOIyX — Tom (@Tom91422707) September 18, 2021

Can’t really complain. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it as they say but surely Mipo is close to that first start now. Real chance to cement ourselves as contenders. UTT https://t.co/OZhZJqlRU2 — Jakc (@14youngjack) September 18, 2021

ward scoring today https://t.co/mEGQAIoTER — Cameron Steele (@Cameronsteele26) September 18, 2021

What was the point of that striker from West Ham https://t.co/yV2EA2ujnA — Dan (@Dan64401304) September 18, 2021

I'm sure senor Carlos does see something in Danny Ward. #htafc https://t.co/bgcDROrv4w — Sivan John (@SivanJohn_) September 18, 2021

Danny ward has be a superstitious thing to Carlos at this point, if he plays we win — Connor Hargreaves (@connorh1703) September 18, 2021

What does he see in ward 🤣 — Connor (@connorhtfc71) September 18, 2021