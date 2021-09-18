Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A superstitious thing’ – One talking point emerges amongst these Huddersfield Town fans as Corberan drops team news

Published

7 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has opted to name an unchanged line up for this afternoon’s clash with Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

Corberan watched his side make short work of Blackpool during the week, with three second-half goals securing a 3-0 victory.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Corberan has opted to name the same starting line-up this afternoon against Forest.

Lee Nicholls continues in goal, with a three man defence including Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Levi Colwill.

Sorba Thomas and Harry Toffolo are easy picks in the wing-back positions, whilst Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien continue as the midfield pivot.

Danel Sinani and Josh Koroma start once more, with Danny Ward leading the line – a call that many fans have been debating over on Twitter, as Mipo Odubeko and Fraizer Campbell take a place on the bench.

Odubeko, who is on loan from West Ham, is a player that many fans are desperate to see:


