Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray in next summer's transfer window, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The family name itself speaks to his talent. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray, with Frank Gray as his grandfather, and as Andy Gray's son.

The former two are club legends at Elland Road, meaning the 17-year-old has plenty to live up to in West Yorkshire. He's taken the opportunity with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional.

Having made that graduation, the midfielder was then handed his senior debut by new Leeds manager Daniel Farke on the opening day of the current Championship season.

Since then, Gray has quickly become a key player in the Whites' side, as they look to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The teenager has been heavily involved in all competitions for Leeds since the start of the campaign, showcasing his ability to play in both midfield and at right-back in the process. He played particularly well there in games against Bristol City and Leicester City, keeping specialist right-back Luke Ayling on the bench, too.

According to this latest update, Liverpool are now planning on a move to sign Gray from Leeds at the end of this season.

It is thought that the Anfield club are willing to pay over £40 million for the signing of the 17-year-old, as he continues to impress with his form, whilst Leeds are said to be looking for in the region of £40-£50 million for Gray.

However, they are not the only club who may be keen to bring him to the Premier League, with their Merseyside rivals Everton, as well as Crystal Palace, also said to be interested in the midfielder.

Is it too soon for Gray to move to Liverpool? What is he worth to Leeds?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this would be a good addition for Liverpool to sign Gray from Leeds United.

Adam Elliott

The comparison to Trent Alexander-Arnold is a strange one, as Gray lacks many of the qualities in his skill-set that made Alexander-Arnold a key player for Liverpool straight away upon his first-team involvement. Of course, they can operate in the same sorts of positions: at right-back and in central-midfield, but they are not the same profile of player at all.

Gray is more of a high-volume tempo player in terms of his passing, as opposed to an extremely creative player for the final third. He has the physical and athletic qualities to get around the pitch well in both positions, but is not likely to become Alexander-Arnold even if there is some scope for him to be adaptable and malleable as such a young player.

Gray is best off developing in the Championship during what is his first season as a professional and will benefit far more from continuing to do so for the best part of the next year. Moving to the Premier League could be a step too soon and it's likely that he would not be given the sort of game time being granted to him by Farke now.

The coaching and quality levels in the top flight would benefit him, especially looking at the sorts of players he would be directly playing with and learning from; but regular first-team game time is still the best aspect right now to continue his steep development curve this term instead of stunting his development.

That could change if Leeds gain promotion, where his short-term future may come into question. Leeds could be looking for a loan for him in that situation, but right now they want to keep hold of Gray and continue playing and improving him.

The prices being banded around look eye-watering even if he is a superstar in the making. It's difficult to say what he should be worth to Leeds when also trying to factor in his potential and ceiling, but it would be hard for Leeds to turn down figures in the region of £40 million, even if that step up is not the best move for Gray's career right now.

Ned Holmes

Leeds will surely have known that it would likely only be a matter of time before links to the Premier League's biggest clubs began to emerge for Gray.

The teenager has long been considered a bright talent at Elland Road as he's worked his way up through the development sides and now he's in the first team setup, the rest of England are waking up to his bright talent.

He's been useful at right-back but surely his future is as a central midfielder, which is where he started the season, and likely a Premier League one.

Everton and Crystal Palace have both been linked alongside Liverpool but given his sky-high potential, you do feel that it will take a club of the status of the latter to prize him away from the Whites.

They will want to do all they can to keep hold of Gray, who already looks comfortable at Championship level and has produced some eye-catching performances under Farke, but ultimately it will be very hard to turn down a fee in the region of £40 million.

That said, he could be worth more than that in a few years time and you wonder whether Leeds may just resist the temptation to cash in if they can secure promotion and the financial benefits that come with it.

From Gray's perspective, he will likely have ambitions to fulfill at the Yorkshire club given his family history and is getting regular football but when the likes of Liverpool come calling it is hard to say no.