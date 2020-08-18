‘A superb move’, ‘Excellent signing’ – West Brom striker likely to join League One club: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly likely to send striker Callum Morton on loan to Lincoln City this summer.

The 20-year-old turned heads with his performances on loan at Northampton Town in the second half of last season – scoring eight times in 12 games and firing them to promotion.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, the Baggies are likely to send Morton on loan to Lincoln this summer.

It is understood that Michael Appleton’s links to West Brom, having been a player, coach, and caretaker manager, are a contributing factor.

But is that a good move?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I think so.

He’s not going to be playing in the Premier League next season so it makes sense to send him somewhere to get minutes.

He’s obviously played for Northampton in League Two and now League One is the next logical step so let’s see how he gets on.

Excel at Sincil Bank, and we could well see him shine for the Baggies before too long.

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing for Lincoln.

Morton excelled on loan in League Two for Northampton last season and scored so many crucial goals for the Cobblers, and I think he’s fully deserving of a step-up to League One.

Lincoln have made some good signings and are bound to be challenging next season, and they are in need of a new goalscorer to support Tom Hopper following Tyler Walker’s return to Nottingham Forest last season.

Michael Appleton obviously has an excellent knowledge of West Brom’s academy and the Baggies can rely on him to get the best out of Morton if he signed, so from an Albion perspective, it would be a perfect decision to let the striker move to Lincoln on loan.

Sam Rourke

It’s a superb move for all parties.

Morton enjoyed a stellar campaign at Northampton Town last season, playing a starring role in the Cobblers’ play-off campaign as they secured promotion to League One.

Morton is a striker with bags of energy, a willingness and determination to chase down lost causes and harry opposition defenders – whilst combining that all with a clinical edge in front of goal.

A loan move to a League One club makes sense and Lincoln looks a great fit with Imps boss Michael Appleton not afraid to utilise youth and let them flourish.

The Imps need to strengthen their forward line with there only two senior strikers at the club, so Morton represents a fantastic option on loan.