“A summer sale should be a priority” – Does Sunderland loanee have a future at the Stadium of Light? The verdict

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray could have some decisions to make in the summer.

His side are locked in the race for the Championship play-offs at the moment but once 2022/23 is wrapped up, the focus will be on continuing to evolve his young squad.

That will likely mean players coming in and out, and Leon Dajaku is a potential candidate for the Stadium of Light exit door.

So, does he have a future with the Black Cats?

We asked our FLW writers…

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I certainly don’t think he should have.

After having a decent impact in League One, he obviously came back in last summer ahead of Sunderland’s return to the Championship but his impact in the second tier has been minimal to say the least.

Indeed, it speaks volumes that he was sent out on loan in January, especially given Sunderland’s lack of attacking depth.

Given the club should only be looking to strengthen their squad further moving forwards, if Dajaku can’t have an impact when they’re newly promoted, he will struggle to do so in the coming years, so no, I don’t believe he has a future at the Stadium of Light.

With a contract until 2024, a summer sale should be a priority for the Black Cats.

Ned Holmes

It’s hard to make that call at the moment but I do think it’s important to remember this is a 21-year-old we’re talking about.

Leon Dajaku moved from the Bundesliga to Sunderland last summer and contributed to the Black Cats’ League One promotion success.

Given the quality of some of their current wide players, it’s no huge surprise that he was deemed excess to requirements at the Stadium of Light and loaned out to St Gallen.

Admittedly, he’s struggled to make much of an impact with the Swiss side but I don’t think that necessarily means he doesn’t have a future at Sunderland.

Players develop at different rates and Dajaku is clearly a talented youngster.

His contract runs until 2024 so it may be the case that the North East club reassess him in the summer, with Tony Mowbray able to get a proper look at him in pre-season, and then make another decision concerning his future.

It’s too early to say he can’t make it at the Stadium of Light but the clock does seem to be ticking for him.

Sam Rourke

I wouldn’t give up on him just yet.

Daaku has shown flashes of quality on the cameos he’s had in a Sunderland shirt and he deserves another opportunity next season with the Black Cats in my eyes.

The player is getting plenty of starts out on loan at FC St Gallen although he’s predominantly being used as a striker out there whilst Sunderland seemingly view him as a winger.

He contributed in Sunderland’s League One promotion campaign and you must remember he is still only 21 years old.

There are lots of talented players currently in Sunderland’s attacking areas so it won’t be easy for Dajaku to firmly cement himself in the side, however I would certainly give him another good look in pre-season before making any decisions on the player.