League One side Reading were able to register an important win at the weekend, securing a victory against Huddersfield Town.

Matty Pearson headed home after David Button's excellent save to put the Terriers 1-0 up early on.

But the hosts were able to respond, with Harvey Knibbs firing home the Royals' equaliser not too long after.

And it was the Berkshire side who came out on top in the end, with Ben Elliott's second-half strike allowing them to secure a win and a much-needed three points.

This result came after back-to-back losses - and it provides a boost for a club that currently have an uncertain future after Rob Couhig's takeover collapse.

Couhig seemed determined to get a takeover sealed, but it didn't materialise in the end and that's a major shame in the view of many supporters, considering the American lawyer had previously overseen a successful period at league rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

He looked destined to secure a deal, but it wasn't to be in the end. And amid protests against Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li's ownership, it's clear that a quick conclusion needs to be reached if the atmosphere is to improve at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Below, we have the latest on the club's takeover situation.

The latest information on Reading FC's takeover saga

There isn't that much to report at the moment, because it doesn't seem as though a deal for an exclusivity period has been reached at this point.

But the EFL recently revealed to the Supporters' Trust at Reading (STAR) that interested parties were in discussions about a potential deal.

That will partially ease the fears of supporters who feared the worst after Couhig's takeover collapsed.

The EFL have even claimed that they are ready to move as quickly as possible once they receive any materials needed that will help to enable the sale.

Having already tried to disqualify Mr Dai in the past, there's not much else the EFL can do at this point, so some fans will be grateful for what they said in the meeting with STAR.

It remains to be seen when Mr Dai's "conditions" can be met by another party in the near future.

Reading FC's next owner(s) could have an exciting project on their hands

The SCL Stadium could be an exciting place to be in the coming years.

Having gone through so much, it would be an excellent story if they were to come back from this and be successful.

There's a women's team that can be rebuilt and the club already has an exciting academy it can make full use of.

Looking at the men's first team too, they certainly have some of the ingredients needed to be successful in the future, with a loyal fanbase behind them.

Not only do they have Lewis Wing, who can be a game-changer at this level, but they also have some young players who have a high ceiling, including Ben Elliott.

This is a great project for a suitable custodian.

There's lots of work to be done off the pitch to get the club back up to scratch - and some signings are needed - but this isn't a bad club to be at on paper.

You also have to mention Ruben Selles, because he has helped to stabilise the Berkshire side at a very uncertain time for them.

Their away record needs to be improved, but Selles has given the club a foundation to build on, with the club in a respectable league position at the moment.