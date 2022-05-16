“A stronger group” – Hull City coach assesses the potential scenario of losing key man amidst Tottenham and West Ham interest

Hull City coach Tony Pennock, who is set to depart the Championship club, believes that the Tigers will be better prepared if Keane Lewis-Potter leaves this summer, than when Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki left back in January 2020.

Hull saw their season take a dramatic turn for the worse when the influential pair departed midway through the 2019/20 campaign, with relegation to League One occurring in what remained of that season.

Lewis-Potter has emerged as one of the division’s brightest talents this season, chipping in with 12 league goals and a further four assists.

His consistent and starring performances have caught the eye of the higher division with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Brentford all registering their interest in recent months.

Speaking to Hull Live, Pennock addressed the potential scenario of Lewis-Potter heading on to pastures new: “It’s tough, you just look at when we sold Jarrod and Kamil in January it had such a detrimental effect on the boys, more than us as staff. We knew it was going to happen at some stage.

“We felt lucky that we kept them for the first six months of the season. I think they looked around and thought who is going to score all the goals?

“Will Keano going have the same effect on this group? I don’t think it will. Keane will be a massive loss but this group is a stronger group. Because of the relegation and because of what they’ve experienced over the past two years, I think they’ve got a good understanding of what’s needed.

“I think they’ll be better prepared for it.”

The verdict

Hull lost all their creativity when Bowen and Grosicki departed midway through the 19/20 season, and whilst they looked in a safe position, they were eventually relegated.

Given the quality they now possess within the squad, coupled with the exciting summer ahead following the takeover, a repeat does not seem too likely.

Lewis-Potter has shown Premier League ability this season, proving to be a constant threat when the ball has been at his feet.

However, he has not been the only creative player within the side, with George Honeyman, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ryan Longman all causing problems for opposing defences.