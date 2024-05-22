This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers suffered a heartbreaking end to their 2023/24 season under the Wembley arch with defeat to Oxford United in the League One play-off final.

Manager Ian Evatt has been in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since July 2020, but after the final act of this season didn't follow the script for the Trotters, Evatt has confirmed that he will be taking some time to question his future at the club this summer.

Has the 42-year-old done enough during his time with The Whites to warrant another crack at League One promotion next season though, or should he call time on his Bolton tenure and seek pastures new this summer?

Ian Evatt could walk away from Bolton Wanderers job

FLW's Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques believes that Evatt could surprise many by handing in his resignation at the club in the near future, having failed for the second year in a row at the play-off stage despite being given the tools to succeed.

"I'm still undecided to be honest - really difficult one about Evatt," Oliver told FLW.

"There's reasons for changes within the playing squad, and there's reasons for changing the manager. He's been really good for us overall over his tenure, but at the same time he has made lots of mistakes.

"He's been quite stubborn, refused to change style, refused to change formation and personnel, poor timing of substitutes. So it's difficult. It's too soon from the Wembley disappointment to say right now I think."

"I think there's a strong possibility that he walks away, that he resigns before next season and before the board have to be in a decision to sack him."

Ian Evatt has the credentials to see through Bolton project

Despite the overwhelming disappointment that a Wembley play-off final brings to any football club and its supporters, Evatt and his coaching staff should be applauded for bringing The Trotters to within 90 minutes of Championship football.

And through his own admission, Evatt has no intention of seeing his Bolton side become settled in the third tier, as he told The Bolton News back in October 2023: “Everyone knows I am extremely ambitious and I don’t want to be in League One very long, and that’s no disrespect to this level, I just want to do the best I can."

Ian Evatt Bolton managerial career, per Transfermarkt Season League Finished Points 23/24 League One 3rd 87 22/23 League One 5th 81 21/22 League One 9th 73 20/21 League Two 3rd 79

And the continued trend of improved league position and points tallies that Wanderers have seen every year in League One under Evatt, is showing that the club is following an upward trajectory under their current boss.

Per FotMob, Bolton had the joint-highest goals per game record in League One with 1.9, and the sixth-best goals conceded per match record with 1.1. This points to Evatt starting to strike a balance in his side between scoring goals, and keeping them out - with a lack of squad balance being a leading frustration amongst Trotters fans.

Evatt also tasted promotion success with Bolton in 2021, guiding the club out of League Two and into the third tier off the back off some of the clubs darkest days following being placed into administration in 2019.

An EFL Trophy win in 2023 also cemented the fact that The Trotters can and are becoming a winning side under Evatt, and should he take the decision to remain as manager for next season, Bolton fans should be feeling confident that he can take Wanderers to the Championship in 2024/25.