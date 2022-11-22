“A strong possibility” – Pete O’Rourke addresses future of Blackburn ace amidst Manchester United and West Ham interest

Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz is one of the more sought-after Championship players in recent memory, with the 23-year-old attracting admiring glances from at home and abroad.

Now in the last year of his current deal at Ewood Park, the attacker could sign a pre-contract arrangement with a European club as early as January.

Enjoying a strong start to the campaign in front of goal, the Chilean international is the Championship’s joint-top goalscorer, with Brereton Diaz scoring nine thus far.

Sharing his thoughts on whether or not he could envisage the 23-year-old departing Ewood Park this summer, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think there is a strong possibility that he could leave in January.

“A lot of that will come down to the Blackburn owners the Venky’s. Do they decide to try and keep him and aid their promotion bid? Or do they think we need to sell them knowing and get a fee for him rather than risk losing them on a free transfer in the summer?

“So it’s a massive decision for Blackburn to take on this one. They’re still right in that promotion mix as well.

“So for Brereton Diaz, he’s in a great position right now and he’s playing well.

“He obviously attracted a lot of interest in the summer and I’m sure those clubs that were interested will be interested again.”

The verdict

The ability he has consistently shown over the last 15 months or so, combined with how high his potential is, means that he is an attractive prospect for clubs in the top tier.

As O’Rourke alludes to, Blackburn are faced with a massive decision when regarding Brereton Diaz’s situation, as they could look to generate somewhat of a fee for his services his January and avoid losing him for free.

However, they are third in the division and are pushing for promotion, an objective that becomes much harder without the 23-year-old.

A player with higher level quality, it will be interesting to see if anything further surfaces over the next few weeks.