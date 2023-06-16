This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United look set to miss out on Brendan Rodgers, as the former Liverpool and Leicester City head coach closes in on a return to Celtic.

That's according to The Guardian, who have stated that Rodgers is poised to join the Hoops as Ange Postecoglou’s successor after he joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The 50-year-old was sacked by Leicester City earlier this year, when they were in the bottom three with ten games to go in the Premier League, and his former side were ultimately relegated alongside Leeds.

Earlier this week, Football League World sources revealed to us that there are three candidates leading the way for the Whites in search of a new head coach.

We were told that the club were to begin conducting interviews as of Monday, with our understanding being that Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke were the three leading candidates for the club's new hierarchy, 49ers Enterprises.

However, it appears that Rodgers may be out of the running, with the claim from The Guardian that "barring a late and unexpected change of heart", he will be back at Parkhead, with the report also confirming that Leeds were keen on the former Swansea City chief.

How big of a blow is Leeds losing out to Celtic for Brendan Rodgers?

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith believes Leeds' other choices soften the blow of Rodgers closing in on a Celtic return, he said: "I think it's a blow in the sense that Leeds are going to be missing out on a manager that they know would be really good for them, in that we know what Rodgers has done in his career.

"Getting promotion with Swansea, going to Celtic and doing extremely well there, earning the move to Leicester and doing so well there, obviously before it went sour.

"But we know what he's going to bring to the table. Then again, because he's done all that, it would have been very optimistic to convince him to drop down a division.

"It shouldn't be that much of a shock to see him not come to us, for that I'm not really concerned, it's not that much of a blow because it was optimistic.

"The other names that are linked really, I think we're in a strong position.

"You look at Carlos Corberan and Daniel Farke, they've both, over more than one season, proven that they're good enough for the Championship - good enough for the top end of it as well.

"As much as Rodgers wasn't really keen on Leeds, I think we should be quite optimistic that there are other managers that are keen on Leeds that can do the job."

Should Leeds appoint Farke or Corberan?

Should Rodgers join Celtic, it leaves just two leading candidates for the Whites.

Corberan is relatively inexperienced but his more pragmatic and solid style of football should translate well to the Premier League if he gains promotion with Leeds. His game model has a higher ceiling in that division than Farke's, as it will keep Leeds competitive in games against teams around them in the bottom half of the league.

However, Farke has two Championship winners titles with Norwich, playing exceptional football in the process. He is perhaps a more sure bet of getting Leeds promoted to the Premier League, but Corberan is the more likely of the two to keep them there.