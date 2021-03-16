‘A strong appointment’ – Portsmouth set sights on former Championship manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are reportedly eyeing a move for Danny Cowley as their new manager according to The Portsmouth News.

Pompey parted company with Kenny Jackett after a poor run of form, which means the club are now looking to appoint his successor in the near future.

Cowley has been out of work since his time with Championship side Huddersfield Town came to an end in July 2020. Charlton Athletic are also said to be interested in a deal to appoint Cowley as their new manager though, so Portsmouth will have to act swiftly to get the deal over the line.

Pompey are currently sat seventh in the League One table, and will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship this term.

They’ll know that they have to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities though, with a number of teams battling with them for a top-six finish in the third-tier of English football this term.

But would Cowley be a good appoint for Portsmouth this season?

We discuss….

Jordan Rushworth:

Cowley is a manager who has a lot of experience already under his belt and is someone that also knows what it takes to come into a club partway through a campaign and try and improve things. He did that Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season and that would be the thinking behind this appointment if it happens.

However, Cowley has a reputation for playing in a more direct style, which is similar to what Jackett was producing with Portsmouth. Whilst that is not necessarily a bad thing, you get the sense that supporters at least are wanting the club to try a different approach and play more attractive football under their new manager.

He would bring the experience of how to get a side promoted. With him having guided Lincoln City to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One. That is something that might prove to be vital for Pompey who are still well in the hunt for promotion this term.

You get the sense though that Cowley might want more of a long-term project than Portsmouth may offer him. He will not want to develop a reputation as being a quick fix manager after his early departure from Huddersfield last season.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a good appointment for Portsmouth.

Cowley is clearly a quality Football League manager, having worked wonder with Lincoln in League Two, and been reasonably solid in stopping free fall in the Championship that Huddersfield found themselves in when he took over there as well.

With that in mind, you do feel as though he could be a strong appointment for Portsmouth, who could first steady the ship at Fratton Park, before using his past experience to help take them back towards promotion to the Championship, with promotion something he clearly knows how to see through.

Indeed, the fact that he is available now also means there would be no need to negotiate with any other clubs, something that would help in terms of the time needed to get this deal done, and reducing the financial cost of an appointment, meaning it does seem to be one that is worth looking into for Pompey.