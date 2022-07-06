“A strong addition” – Ipswich Town eyeing move for Leeds United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United full-back Leif Davis could be set for another loan move next season after Ipswich Town emerged as potential suitors for the 22-year-old.

That is according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who state that the club are understood to be showing strong interest in the left-back.

Leif spent the 2021/22 season out on loan at AFC Bournemouth but made just 15 appearances for the Cherries, largely due to injuries.

So far in his career, the 22-year-old has made 14 senior appearances for Leeds United.

With the above in mind, we asked our writers here at FLW whether or not Davis would be a good signing for the Tractor Boys, and whether or not a move to League One would be a good step in order to get regular game time.

George Dagless

I think it’s worth considering for Davis.

There is a lot of optimism around Ipswich Town at the moment and I think if you’re going to play for any side in Sky Bet League One next season, you’d be hard-pressed to find one as strong as the Tractor Boys looking at things now.

The men from Portman Road have a fine squad of players and I think Davis could benefit hugely from playing with them and learning under Kieran McKenna if he moved.

I think it’s a potential transfer that could work really nicely for Davis and so it’s absolutely worth considering.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Ipswich Town – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 How old is Ed Sheeran? 30 31 32 33

Declan Harte

Davis could definitely use another stint on loan and making the drop to League One level could be the right solution for him at this stage.

His time with Bournemouth didn’t quite pan out, even if he did gain some good Championship experience.

But ultimately the 22-year old needs consistent game time, which he should find much easier to come by at Portman Road.

This would be a strong addition to Ipswich’s side, solidifying their defensive options for the season ahead by gaining a young and hungry full back who will be desperate to prove himself.

Josh Cole

Davis could prove to be a useful addition to Ipswich’s squad if they are able to get a deal over the line for the Leeds defender.

No longer able to call upon the services of Dominic Thompson following his return to Brentford, the Blues may feel as if they need to add some competition for the likes of Greg Leigh and Matt Penney and thus Davis may fit the bill.

Although the left-back only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.50 in the Championship during his loan spell at Bournemouth, he could benefit from dropping down a division for the 2022/23 campaign.

By learning from Kieran McKenna’s guidance, Davis may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development at Ipswich.