Jason Cundy has given his verdict on Chelsea’s potential appointment of Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.

The Blues have been linked with appointing the 38-year-old following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure as manager.

The Argentine had his exit confirmed earlier this week, which immediately led to speculation surrounding the Ipswich boss.

The Northern Irishman has earned a strong reputation following his success at Portman Road, guiding the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions.

However, he may not get the chance to oversee their first Premier League game since 2002, as he could opt to make the switch to Stamford Bridge instead.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 131 75 36 20 57.25

Jason Cundy gives Kieran McKenna Chelsea verdict

Cundy believes it would be a strange appointment from Chelsea to bring in McKenna.

The former Chelsea and Ipswich player has highlighted a lack of top flight experience as a major concern he has about McKenna, despite praising his work with his old club.

“I’d find it a very, very strange appointment,” said Cundy, via Talksport on YouTube.

“I can’t sit here and say I’d be delighted because he’s an unknown quantity.

“He’s never managed a game in the Premier League.

“He’s done a remarkable job managing Ipswich. Ipswich is a big club, but it’s a big club in League One.

“We’ve seen how [Graham] Potter kind of struggled with the step up.”

McKenna took charge at the Suffolk outfit in December 2021, and guided the team to an 11th place finish in League One.

The following campaign saw Ipswich earn automatic promotion back to the Championship with a second place finish.

A points tally of 98 saw the club win its return to the second tier after relegation in 2019.

A remarkable first season back in the Championship saw Ipswich finish second in the table, just one point behind champions Leicester City.

The club will now be making their return to the top flight for the first time in over 20 years.

McKenna linked with Brighton and Man United

McKenna is attracting interest from a number of other clubs, including Brighton and Manchester United.

He previously worked at Old Trafford as a youth coach, as well as an assistant to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at first team level.

McKenna took on his first role in management by leaving Old Trafford at the end of 2021 to take on the main job at Portman Road.

It is believed that Ipswich have offered their manager a new deal to try and convince him to remain, but it is unclear if he would be willing to accept staying with the newly-promoted side.

McKenna has a difficult choice to make

This is a huge moment in McKenna’s career, and his stock may never be higher as Ipswich manager.

The opportunity to take a step up the ladder will be incredibly tempting, especially given the clubs involved.

However, he could feel the romantic pull of staying with the Tractor Boys and continuing on their remarkable journey up the football pyramid.

A new contract could convince him to stay, but the allure of Chelsea, Brighton or Man United will be very difficult to turn down.