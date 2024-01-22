Highlights Sunderland is refusing to let Alex Pritchard leave the club this month despite interest from multiple teams, even though his contract expires in the summer.

Pritchard wants to stay at Sunderland, but the club doesn't seem to share the same sentiment.

If Sunderland receives a big enough offer, it is possible that Pritchard could leave before the January transfer deadline.

Pundit Carlton Palmer thinks Alex Pritchard could leave Sunderland this month should the club receive a big enough offer.

It emerged last week in The Telegraph that Birmingham City are interested in signing Pritchard this month.

However, the same outlet also revealed that the Blues faced competition, as Turkish side Sivasspor and MLS side Colorado Rapids are also keen on the 30-year-old.

A further update was provided by Sports Illustrated, stating that Birmingham had indeed seen a bid rejected by the Black Cats for Pritchard.

So, interest seems to be high on the Sunderland midfielder, but according to Mike McGrath, the Wearsiders have no appetite to let Pritchard leave the club this month, despite him being out of contract in the summer.

He further stated, that the Championship side haven’t offered the player a new contract, but they have no interest in him departing this month despite three clubs being keen on a deal.

Carlton Palmer: “A strange situation” when speaking about Sunderland and Alex Pritchard

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Sunderland having no plans to let Alex Pritchard leave this month, whether this is the right call even if he walks away for free in the summer.

Palmer told Football League World: “Sunderland have come out and made a statement that they have no intention of letting Alex Pritchard leave the club in the January transfer window.

“Sunderland have rejected a bid from Birmingham City and former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray.

“it is a strange situation; Sunderland have not offered him a new deal and it appears that they don’t intend to offer a new deal. He’s in the final six months of his contract, so he will leave the club for nothing in the summer.

“Pritchard himself would like to stay at Sunderland, but it doesn’t seem the club share the same sentiment. He’s playing regularly and play well, so it makes no sense whatsoever.

“You would think should the club receive a big enough offer this month, his exit could happen before the January transfer deadline.”

Sunderland’s league position

Mick Beale is now a few weeks into his time as Sunderland manager, but it hasn’t gone as smoothly as he would have liked.

The Black Cats started the new year in good style, as they claimed a 2-0 win over Preston North End.

However, since then, Sunderland have not won any of their three games in all competitions; in fact, all three have ended in defeat.

The latest was a 1-0 loss to Hull City on Friday night, a result that has seen the Black Cats drop to 10th place, three behind sixth-place Coventry City.

Sunderland are next in action this Saturday as they welcome Stoke City to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland should be looking to sell Alex Pritchard

It seems that Sunderland aren’t willing to offer Alex Pritchard a new contract, but they also don’t want him to leave this month.

It looks as though the club wants it both ways; they want the player to remain beyond this month, so the squad is still strong and has options, but they also don’t want to commit to the player and extend his stay.

This being the case, Pritchard needs to push for an exit this month, as it could be that Birmingham lose interest when the summer comes and he misses this Championship move.