Watford have identified former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael as possible replacement for Chris Wilder, according to The Athletic.

The Hornets are searching for a new permanent manager after Wilder left the club following his last game in charge on Monday, which was a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

Ismael has been out of work since October when is disappointing spell at Besiktas ended in the sack after just 18 games.

Now the Frenchman has emerged as a possible target for Watford this summer. As we wait to see how this develops, here at FLW we asked some writers for their thoughts on this deal and if he would be a good appointment.

Would Valerien Ismael be a good appointment for Watford?

Adam Jones

His spell at Barnsley worked out well, but I just can't see why the Hornets would appoint him.

Even when things were going well at West Bromwich Albion, the style of play wasn't a hit with the supporters and that's why the Baggies were being booed off even when they were drawing games.

A poor managerial appointment now would turn the atmosphere sour and this is why they should be looking at alternatives.

Even Chris Wilder would probably be a better appointment than Ismael, and he hasn't exactly blown anyone's socks off during his interim spell in charge.

Neil Critchley is another name that should potentially be under consideration despite his poor spell at QPR, because he has promotion-winning experience as a manager and will surely help to bring through the likes of Ryan Andrews and Tobi Adeyemo.

Brett Worthington

This appointment could go either way.

There is no doubt that Ismael did a wonderful job at Barnsley, and that achievement is unlikely to be matched again anytime soon.

However, you cannot say the same thing about his time at West Brom, where it just didn’t seem to fit right. While results were good at the Hawthorns, his style of football wasn’t pretty to watch, and in the end, that was one of the reasons why West Brom fans got sick of him and why he was shown the door.

If you are going to play that style, then you need to make sure you’re picking up results as well, and that part was too inconsistent at West Brom.

So, if you’re Watford, it is quite weird to wonder why they would be keen on appointing him, considering the talented players they have at their disposal and the style of play they’ve played previously. It is a strange one, and one you can’t really see happening.

Ned Holmes

If Watford are willing to back him properly, Valerien Ismael could be a good appointment.

We know that his style of football can be effective in the Championship while he's a strong character that would command respect in the Hornets dressing room, which is important.

He will need a squad that plays to his strengths - players that can deliver fast, high-tempo and direct football - and Watford do have the money to back him.

If they can do that then this could be a success but again it's likely to the case that he doesn't get the patience that may be required.

We've seen time and time again that good coaches don't get enough time to make things work at Watford and until that changes, it's hard to be sure whether anyone will succeed.