“A strange one” – Sheffield United fan pundit delivers verdict on emerging takeover news

Sheffield United will be aiming to secure a place in the play-offs by picking up positive results in their upcoming clashes with Queens Park Rangers and Fulham.

Whereas Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom will be focused on achieving this particular goal, off-the-field matters at Bramall Lane have recently grabbed the headlines.

A report from The Athletic earlier this month revealed that Henry Mauriss has submitted a £115m takeover bid for the club which is now being reviewed by the EFL.

Any potential deal would be subject to the EFL owners’ and directors’ test which will require Mauriss to prove his sources of funding and sustainability.

The American businessman previously failed in an attempt to buy Newcastle United in 2020 for a figure believed to be in the region of £350m.

The Blades, who are currently owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, have yet to release an official statement regarding Mauriss’ offer.

Making reference to this proposed takeover, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owaine Wyse has admitted that it is a strange situation due to the fact that this bid has come out of the blue.

Speaking to FLW, Wyse said: “The takeover is a strange one.

“In one way I’m excited that it could take the club to a new level with investment in the playing squad and much-needed investment in facilities, whereas on the other hand it all seems a bit strange.

“It only came out yesterday [Thursday] that there was supposed interest in the club and today [Friday] it’s a done deal.

“It all seems a bit quick.

“Also, there isn’t much to find on the internet online about Henry Mauriss, I could only find a couple of reports and a singular photograph.

“It seems a bit strange for a billionaire but hopefully he’s in it for the right reasons and he is the right man to take the club forward.”