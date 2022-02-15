‘A strange one’ – Fresh info revealed about Leeds, Huddersfield transfer tug-of-war

Leeds United could have signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien last summer if they’d offered the Championship club “that little bit more”, according to journalist David Anderson.

The Whites had multiple offers rejected for the 23-year-old, who has since helped Huddersfield push for a place in the play-offs under Carlos Corberan, one of Marcelo Bielsa’s former coaches at Leeds, in 2021/22.

O’Brien signed a new contract with the Terriers in September that keeps him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2025 but their Yorkshire rivals were linked again in January – though they reportedly held back from meeting his £10 million release clause.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Anderson has offered further insight into the transfer tug-of-war between the two clubs and suggested that things could’ve played out differently last summer.

He explained: “It was a strange one at the time because Leeds could have got him if they had have offered that little bit more.”

The midfielder looks set to be the target of further interest in the summer, with The Sun reporting that Bournemouth could try to prize him away if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Verdict

Huddersfield supporters have to be feeling thankful that Leeds didn’t increase their offer that little bit more and secure a deal for their midfielder.

O’Brien has been a central figure in the play-off push this season – featuring 34 times in all competitions – and will likely be key to their hopes of securing a top-six finish in the final months of 2021/22.

What his future will hold beyond the end of this term remains to be seen but more Leeds interest would make sense given the issues they’ve had with squad depth this season.

The 23-year-old certainly looks like a player deserving of a chance to prove himself at the highest level of English football.