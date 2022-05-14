“A strange one” – Bournemouth set to move for Stoke City midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth have shown an interest in signing Joe Allen this summer, according to Wales Online.

The Premier League-bound club are one of 12 in pursuit of the Welsh midfield maestro, with a return to Swansea City also on the cards.

Allen could be set to leave Stoke City, having been with the club since 2016.

Here, we ask our FLW writers if Allen would be a good addition to the Cherries squad for next season…

Marcus Ally

This would be a very strange signing.

Allen has played out the last four seasons in the Championship with Stoke City and has not stood out much in that.

Therefore, a move back to the Premier League seems very out of the blue.

The 32-year-old is an astute ball player for the level and does represent value in the market this summer when his deal expires at the bet365 Stadium, however he would not be an inspiring signing for the Cherries’ top-flight return.

Scott Parker’s men already has considerable depth in central midfield, therefore any new addition need to be of higher quality to have a chance of starting, Allen is not the answer to that.

A return to Swansea City seems to be the most likely move for the Welshman this summer.

Toby Wilding

This feels like something of a strange one for Bournemouth in all honesty.

With the likes of Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma and Ben Pearson already on the books at The Vitality Stadium, the Cherries are not exactly in desperate need of another midfielder.

Indeed, given how long it has been since Allen has played in the Premier League, and the fact that he is now approaching the latter stages of his career at 32-years-old, there may be some questions as to whether the Welshman can still meet the demands of the top-flight.

As a result, you get the feeling there may be other options that Bournemouth would be better off prioritising in their search for reinforcement to their squad this summer.

Billy Mulley

It has not been a season where he has lit up the Championship, but ultimately, he is someone that offers top-tier expertise and could help facilitate the club’s promotion back to the top flight.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, his delightful range of passing and his knack for reading the game well means that he is someone who could readapt to the rigours of Premier League football.

The Cherries will face lots of competition for the Welshman’s services, with the initial report stating that 12 clubs are currently monitoring his situation.

Four Spanish clubs are also in pursuit of the 32-year-old, representing a complete change in regards to his career thus far.

Allen would add composure and experience to the midfield position, whilst he would also add a lot of important traits to the dressing room.