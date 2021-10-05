Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A strange one’, ‘Be a little more imaginative’ – These West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael opens up on tactical decisions

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that he will continue to make attacking substitutions in order to ensure the team can maintain their high press.

The Frenchman was named as Albion boss in the summer and quickly set about getting the side to play in the way he wants, which notably includes relentless pressing from the front.

Of course, this is hard to maintain, so Ismael has been specific in when he makes his subs, which was also the case when he was in charge of Barnsley.

For the Baggies, he has taken off two of the front three before the 69th minute in the last six games.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Ismael confirmed it’s something he will continue to do as he believes these players tire at the hour mark, so fresh legs are needed.

This admission prompted a mixed response from the West Brom fans, with some concerned that the boss will make the same changes regardless of how the game is going.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


