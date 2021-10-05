‘A strange one’, ‘Be a little more imaginative’ – These West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael opens up on tactical decisions

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed that he will continue to make attacking substitutions in order to ensure the team can maintain their high press.

The Frenchman was named as Albion boss in the summer and quickly set about getting the side to play in the way he wants, which notably includes relentless pressing from the front.

Of course, this is hard to maintain, so Ismael has been specific in when he makes his subs, which was also the case when he was in charge of Barnsley.

For the Baggies, he has taken off two of the front three before the 69th minute in the last six games.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Ismael confirmed it’s something he will continue to do as he believes these players tire at the hour mark, so fresh legs are needed.

This admission prompted a mixed response from the West Brom fans, with some concerned that the boss will make the same changes regardless of how the game is going.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

i get it, but it is a strange one also, say if, for example, grady is having so much influence on a game in possession and is our main source of creativity throughout, surely he has to make exceptions to this — Joe (@joebell45) October 5, 2021

Right thing to do imo. Although I think starting the exact same 3 against Stoke who started against Cardiff may have been a mistake. Must be tough to drop a player after a good game but I think if they're all in the same boat then it's easier for them to get on board with. — Hamza Darby (@hamzadarby) October 5, 2021

Changes for the sake of it. Leave diangana on bench and we might have a chance. — Rocky Racoon (@RockyRa57819637) October 5, 2021

Personally think he needs to be a little more imaginative. Changing 2 of the front 3 vs Stoke was like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. What was needed was a change of formation. — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) October 5, 2021

Think it works when 5 subs were allowed, however with 3 subs, your options after 2 of the front 3 have been changed are severely limited. Stoke perfect example, Mowatt injured so needed replacing, the option of Clarke on to sure things up is off the table. — Luke Stanley (@Lukey_Stan13) October 5, 2021

Man with a plan. There’s many on here who want to tell Val how to do things, truth is he knows exactly what he’s doing (better than any of us, hence why he’s the manager) and isn’t changing tack for anyone. He’ll live or die by his methods. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) October 5, 2021

I personally dont think he does know what he is doing, he has inherited a squad of players that my missus would get in the top 3 or 4 with. He obviously doesnt see that we have no one in midfield who can string a clever pass or 2 together to the forward line. — Woody Woody (@Digforgold1) October 5, 2021