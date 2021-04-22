‘A stepping stone for him’ – West Ham join race to land Championship star: The verdict

West Ham have joined the race for Norwich City’s Max Aarons, with the right-back set to leave the Canaries in the summer despite their promotion.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding for the Yellows this season, but having shown loyalty to stick around for the current campaign, it has been claimed by PA news agency that Aarons has an agreement with the hierarchy to let him leave in the upcoming window.

And, the same report states that West Ham have now joined the race to land the England U21 international, who would command a fee in excess of £30m.

With the Hammers pushing for a Champions League place this season, they will be an attractive option to potential targets. However, should Aarons be aiming higher? And would it be a good move for all parties?

Here some of our writers share their thoughts…

Toby Wilding

I’m not really sure whether this is a transfer that West Ham need to be making in all honesty.

When you look at their squad at the minute, it does seem as though the Hammers already have three fairly solid options to call upon at right-back – in Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks and Ben Johnson – all of whom have contracts at The London Stadium beyond this summer.

As a result, it doesn’t really seems as though this is a deal worth pursuing for West Ham, since it is clearly not going to be cheap, and there may be other areas of their squad where those funds could be better spent as they look to build on their impressive 2020/21 campaign.

Indeed, given some of the other clubs that have been linked with Aarons, you could understand it if he was to hold out for another move, something which could give him a better chance of winning silverware on a regular basis, while also potentially proving more lucrative from a financial perspective.

Alfie Burns

It would be a great move for him.

West Ham have really progressed as a club in the last 12 months and I think, from Aarons’ point of view, he would want to be a part of that.

They look a good bet for European football too, so whether or not he should be aiming higher isn’t a debate.

It would be a super move and, if he keeps progressing, there’s a chance for the Hammers to be something of a stepping stone for him for better things.

There’s going to be a thought in his mind about sticking with Norwich, but the more offers like this that materialise, it will be hard to keep his head down.

Something feels like it is going to give.