‘A step up’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Fulham fans react as leading candidate emerges for managerial role

Fulham are close to appointing Steve Cooper as their new boss, with Scott Parker set to join Bournemouth.

Sounds extremely likely that Steve Cooper is going to be Fulham’s new manager. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) June 27, 2021

The Cottagers are preparing for life back in the Championship but it’s been known for some time that Parker could depart, and confirmation of his move to the Vitality Stadium is imminent.

That has left Fulham on the lookout for a new boss and it appears as though they are ready to make a swift decision, as South London Press reporter Rich Cawley revealed that it’s ‘extremely likely’ Cooper will swap Swansea for Craven Cottage.

The 41-year-old has a good reputation in the game following his work with the England youth team, whilst he took the Swans to the play-off final last season.

Even though there are some criticism of the boss, including his style of play, many fans see this as a good appointment. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Fantastic . Great appointment #FFC — Futures Since1985 (@morsey1993) June 27, 2021

I like what I've seen from Cooper (although limited). I see Swansea fans saying he's negative. I think he will definitely be a step up from the tactics of Parker. #FFC #COYW Interested to hear #swanseacity fans opinion of him. https://t.co/CoRy8o2ZFG — Rozza (@Rozzaponahype) June 27, 2021

I personally would like Eddie howe but in all honesty who would come to fulham and work under TK — Graham Horwood (@GrahamHorwood3) June 27, 2021

I’d take this happily. Mainly for the development of the youth, we need stability with our *own* players and someone like Cooper can create that. I don’t want us to get promoted again if it’s going to be a team of loans, we need to rebuild and youth is the way. https://t.co/e5XUolWdq7 — Mia Cutler ⚫️⚪️ (@MiaCutler3) June 27, 2021

Wasn't keen at all at first but having seen that his realistic competition is Pereira, Lennon and Lampard, fine, whatever. https://t.co/yManrF6zR3 — eddie (@noteddieffc) June 27, 2021

Still think we need to get a better / experienced winner as manager . Sounds like the Cooper out chants will be heard by October , hope I’m wrong — Anthony Mitchell (@Anthony6581) June 27, 2021