Fulham

‘A step up’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Fulham fans react as leading candidate emerges for managerial role

Published

7 mins ago

on

Fulham are close to appointing Steve Cooper as their new boss, with Scott Parker set to join Bournemouth.

The Cottagers are preparing for life back in the Championship but it’s been known for some time that Parker could depart, and confirmation of his move to the Vitality Stadium is imminent.

That has left Fulham on the lookout for a new boss and it appears as though they are ready to make a swift decision, as South London Press reporter Rich Cawley revealed that it’s ‘extremely likely’ Cooper will swap Swansea for Craven Cottage.

The 41-year-old has a good reputation in the game following his work with the England youth team, whilst he took the Swans to the play-off final last season.

Even though there are some criticism of the boss, including his style of play, many fans see this as a good appointment. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


