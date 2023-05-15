This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City will be hoping to build upon their promising end to the 2022/23 campaign when they return to Championship action later this year.

The Swans managed to secure a 10th place finish in the league standings earlier this month by winning seven of their last nine fixtures.

With the transfer window set to open soon, Swansea will be focusing on potential incomings over the course of the coming months.

The Welsh outfit may also have to fend off interest from elsewhere for Nathan Wood.

When were Arsenal and Tottenham initially linked with a move for Swansea's Nathan Wood?

A report from journalist Fabrizio Romano last month revealed that Arsenal and Tottenham were both monitoring Wood's performances extremely closely.

It is understood that Swansea are keen on extending Wood's contract in order to prevent the possibility of him leaving this summer.

Wood played 40 league games for Swansea during the recent term and managed to make 2.7 clearances and win 1.9 aerial duels per fixture while also averaging a pass success rate of 91.8% at this level (as per WhoScored).

The 20-year-old's current deal with the Swans runs until 2024.

Swansea currently have an option to extend Wood's contract for another 12 months.

What has FLW's Swansea City fan pundit had to say about Arsenal and Spurs' interest in Wood?

Making reference to Arsenal and Spurs' interest in Wood, FLW's Swansea City fan pundit James Millar has suggested that it may be too early for the defender to play for either of these two clubs.

Speaking to FLW, Millar said: "Nathan Wood has had a brilliant stand-out season, it's understandable why he has been drawing interest from the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

"Personally, those clubs, it would be a step too far for him, I think you look back to what has happened to Joe Rodon.

"He's gone to Spurs, it hasn't worked out for him and he's on loan at Rennes now.

"He didn't get much game-time, obviously.

"They are top-six clubs in the Premier League traditionally, Spurs and Arsenal.

"So, I can see why they're clubs you would admire to go to, and want to go to but in all honesty, I don't think he will go.

"I think we will get him for another season.

"Depending on how we do next season, promotion or if we stay in the league.

"If we stay in the league, I think he goes, but if we push for promotion and get promotion I think he stays.

"You can see his qualities, at the start of the season he was quite shaky, and we had that middle period of the season where we were just awful all around the pitch, so I'm not going to individually criticise anyone there.

"But, yeah, he's really come into his own, he's a great ball-carrying centre-back, he picks a pass out, he's tall, he's strong, he's quick.

"Everything you want in a centre-back really, a modern day centre-half anyway.

"Knowing our luck, if anyone comes in for an offer for him, arguably the way we are at the moment we do seem to cash in quite early.

"But, if we can get something for him, he's young, and he's English, so that boosts the price up a little bit, English tax and all that.

"So, I'd love him to stay but if an offer does come in, possibly let him go, but I think we've got him for at minimum, one more season."