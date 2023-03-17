David Prutton has backed Luton Town to continue their excellent recent form by picking up three points against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats fell to a fourth defeat in five against Sheffield United in the week, a result which leaves them eight points away from the play-offs with nine games to play. Therefore, they can’t really afford any slip-ups if they are to keep their faint promotion dream alive.

However, Rob Edwards’ side will be a stern test, as they are flying high, sitting fourth in the table and may even have half an eye on catching the Blades, who are second. Furthermore, they are unbeaten in five, which includes three consecutive wins.

So, the form book suggests an away win is on the cards, and Prutton went with that in his regular prediction column as he believes the visitors will edge it on Wearside.

“It has been a mixed week for Sunderland. The highs of winning at Norwich, followed by the disappointment of losing at home to Sheffield United. The play-offs might just be a step too far now for them.

“Luton are bang in form. They look nailed on for the play-offs at the very least and could move to within four points of automatic promotion if they can find a win at the Stadium of Light. I think they’ll do just that. 0-1.”

The previous game earlier in the campaign ended in a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

The verdict

This is a really tough game to call as whilst Luton are doing extremely well, it’s still going to be a very tough game at a Sunderland side that have plenty of players in the final third that can make a difference.

Of course, they will also be backed by a big home support, but Luton certainly won’t head north fearing Sunderland and their recent form has shown they are a match for any in the Championship.

With that in mind, Prutton’s prediction of a narrow away victory isn’t a bold one, although you really wouldn’t be surprised at any outcome when the sides meet.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.