“A step too far” – Current EFL manager linked with Luton Town vacancy: The verdict

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady is on Luton Town’s managerial radar, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Hatters have a “strong interest” in the Cobblers boss after what has been a strong start to the League Two campaign for Brady and Co.

Sitting in third place in the League Two standings, having accumulated 35 points from their opening 18 matches, automatic promotion is quite clearly the objective at Sixfields this season.

Whereas at Luton, the Hatters sit a point outside of the Championship play-offs, and after securing a spot in the top-six last time out, the level of ambition remains high.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the Northampton boss and whether or not he should be employed by the Hatters…

Billy Mulley

A lot of credit has to go to Brady for what he is currently doing at Northampton, however, this would be a step too far, at this stage, for the 47-year-old.

Luton are an ambitious club with high levels of expectation, and whilst Brady has impressed, it would represent a big risk if the Bedfordshire club was to go down that route.

When options like Neil Critchley and Gary O’Neil are being considered by the Luton hierarchy, this is an appointment that would likely underwhelm the Championship club’s fanbase.

Brady deserves to be in the conversation and is a manager who should probably be plying his trade in a higher division, but with Luton vying for promotion in the Championship, it is a potential appointment that would not make too much sense.

Ben Wignall

Personally, I think League Two to the Championship would perhaps be a step too far for Brady right now.

He has only been in charge of Northampton for a year-and-a-half, and if he had led them to promotion last year then I think he would be more of a suitable candidate for Luton.

It would definitely be a risk for Luton to appoint someone like Brady with a lack of Championship experience considering the squad they have and how close they are to the play-off race when football returns next month, and I believe there are far better candidates out there.

At the end of the current season, I think that Brady may be in a better position when it comes to being a top contender for a Championship job, but this is too soon for the Australian.

Alfie Burns

I can fully understand Luton’s willingness to look lower down the football pyramid for Jones’ successor, and someone like Brady deserves to be considered.

However, I look at Luton and think they can be aiming higher. That’s not a slant on Brady, it’s more recognition to the excellent position that Jones has left the Hatters in.

Surely they could tempt a higher profile of coach into the club, selling them the lure of taking Luton to that next level.

There’s no denying that the foundations in place are superb and the Kenilworth Road hot seat looks a good job. It’s obviously a tough act to follow, but some good coaches will have an eye on the role.

By all means consider Brady, but don’t downplay the calibre of coach you could actually bring in.