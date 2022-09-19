“A step in the wrong direction” – Should Cardiff City consider reunion with veteran manager? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City took the decision to remove Steve Morison from his managerial position over the weekend.

The Bluebirds were beaten 1-0 away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, which ultimately led to Morison’s sacking on Sunday.

The Huddersfield defeat was Cardiff’s third in their last four league matches, with the club sitting 18th in the Championship standings.

Considering the above then, the Bluebirds are looking for a replacement, and with former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock without a club, and arguably Cardiff in need of a veteran manager, we wondered whether or not the club should consider a reunion.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on the matter, and whether or not Warnock would make a good appointment for Cardiff.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Don’t get me wrong, I can see why people would be against this.

Having been there previously and left, Warnock, to some, may represent a backwards step or regression.

However, appointing him could have its merits.

Given the current predicament the club are in with a lowly league standing and essentially a new matchday squad’s worth of signings having arrived in the summer, you would think an experienced operator like Warnock would be able to handle it.

Sure, there are younger, more progressive managers out there and long term that’s absolutely what Cardiff should be looking at, but as someone that could come in short-term for a year or two, stabilise things, and get the club turning in the right direction, I think the Bluebirds could do a lot worse than Neil Warnock.

Billy Mulley

This is one that Cardiff ought to avoid and in my eyes, this would be a backwards step for a club who were seemingly moving in the right direction, albeit it was slow progress.

Steve Morison deserved more time and felt the full force of a cruel footballing world, and will undoubtedly be back in the game and making positive strides in no time.

Now, when looking for Morrison’s successor, the Bluebirds need someone young and progressive who can carry on this project.

They spent a fair bit of money in the summer on players to fit a certain system, and if they stray too far away from that (Warnock), then the summer would have been a waste of resources.

Young and progressive should be the way to go in this scenario.

Ned Holmes

This would be a step in the wrong direction, for me.

I’m not sure it’s time for Cardiff to hit the panic button just yet and going back to Neil Warnock, as good a manager as he is, would be doing just that.

The Bluebirds felt that a change was needed but it’s not like they’re bottom of the table or look frontrunners for relegation so they can afford to be bold with this appointment.

They invested in the squad in the summer and should be looking to bring in a young, up and coming coach to try and get the best out of them.

Morison’s departure should be viewed as an opportunity and appointing Warnock would waste it.