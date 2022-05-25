“A step in the right direction” – Millwall considering a move for 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Derby County’s relegation to League One, there is likely to be a number of departures at the club as players search for a return back to Championship football.

Defender Nathan Byrne is out of contract with the Rams this summer making him available on a free transfer and according to Football Insider there are a number of Championship sides interested in him including Millwall.

After finishing the league just six points off the play-offs, Gary Rowett is looking for players that can help his side continue to push up the league next season in the hope of a top six finish.

With that in mind, we asked three of FLW’s writers for their thoughts on the potential signing of Byrne…

Marcus Ally

Dan McNamara is such a crucial part of Millwall’s first team plans at the moment, it would be disappointing to see him fall out of favour for Nathan Byrne next season.

Byrne would certainly be one of the more accomplished backup full backs at second tier level if McNamara remained first choice, which would be a good signing in terms of the Lions’ squad depth.

The 29-year-old has played further forward in his career, but has thrived at right back in the recent past and is not as versatile as he used to be.

The Lions have been operating with a particularly thin squad for the last few seasons, and with Jed Wallace leaving the club, as it stands, they could be an injury crisis away from a relegation battle.

Therefore, bringing in Byrne would be a step in the right direction.

Adam Jones

Byrne could be a good addition for the Lions – but he shouldn’t come in at the expense of Danny McNamara who was superb during the 2021/22 campaign.

Some would argue Byrne could come in as an option in central defence but his strongest position is on the right – and they do need more depth on the right-hand side.

This is why a move would make sense, though the Derby County man may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet like he has been at Pride Park.

And that is why a move may not materialise in the end, so they will need to have alternatives on their target list.

Simmer Hannifin-Donaldson

Nathan Byrne could be a good option for Millwall this summer.

Danny McNamara featured on the right hand side for the Lions for most of 2021/22, but with Mahlon Romeo having been out on loan, there wasn’t much depth in the position.

It’s likely that Romeo could depart permanently this summer and as such, Byrne would slot in nicely.

The 29-year-old is an experienced head at this level, and has showed that he’s a good Championship player over his last few seasons in the division – including at Derby this campaign.

On a free transfer, there isn’t much not to like about this deal.