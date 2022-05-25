“A step in a new direction” – Update emerges in Burnley’s pursuit of Vincent Kompany: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have opened talks with Vincent Kompany over the vacant managerial position within the club.

According to The Athletic, the 36-year old is one of three men on a shortlist to take over from Sean Dyche.

Kompany has been managing in Belgium with Anderlecht since 2019, where he recently led the team to a 3rd place finish.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on this potential appointment at Turf Moor…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Hiring Vincent Kompany would certainly be a step in a new direction for Burnley.

Although, in fairness, with Sean Dyche having been in charge there for so long, it will be regardless of which man the Clarets hire this summer.

Kompany has cut his teeth in management at Anderlecht over the last few seasons, but has not pulled up any trees with league finishes of 8th, 4th and 3rd.

Turning his hand to management in this country would certainly be an interesting appointment for Burnley.

Kompany would certainly have a job on his hands turning a squad assembled by Sean Dyche into a side he can call his own.

Adam Jones

Vincent Kompany hasn’t had the chance to ply his trade as a manager in England – but has endured a reasonably solid time at Anderlecht.

Considering his lack of experience in England in terms of management, he would be a gamble but with many of the older heads including Mick McCarthy, Chris Hughton and Neil Warnock all being dismissed during 2021/22, perhaps this move to a younger coach is a risk worth taking.

He will also bring new ideas to the table at Turf Moor, so this is a potential appointment that could work out for the Clarets.

Anderlecht are a decent side too, so this possible addition could be seen as something of a coup.

Carla Devine

Kompany isn’t the first name I expected to see lined up to be the new Burnley manager but I think this could be an interesting one.

The move itself would have to be considered carefully by the former Manchester City defender as the Clarets look as though they could have a more restrictive budget due to money issues off the pitch.

However, from a footballing perspective it would be a representation of the changes we will be seeing at Burnley next season as his style of football is quite far away from Sean Dyche’s!

Whether it would work or not would have to be seen. Kompany has gained experience in management with Anderlecht and has done a good job since being there.

However, whether this would translate to the Championship is a test that’s yet to be done but it seems like a sensible time for him to make that move across.