‘A stellar acquisition’ – Watford plot move for versatile ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are in talks over a move for Ashley Young, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Xisco Munoz is looking to revamp his squad this summer as the Hornets prepare for the challenge of returning to the Premier League after securing promotion this term.

The 35-year-old is a familiar face at Vicarage Road after starting his career with the club, and with no contract offer on the table from current club Inter Milan, it seems that a return could be on the cards.

So would Ashley Young be a good signing?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall Considering Young has played 23 times in Serie A this season, I’d see this as being a decent signing for Watford. Of course he’s getting towards the end of his career now at the age of 35, but Young would provide a lot of top-level experience and he also gives you depth in a number of positions on the pitch. You’re probably not going to get 30-plus games a season from him but he’d be incredibly useful to have as an option – and of course you have the emotional connection to the club as he started his career at Vicarage Road. If the wages are right for Watford to pay, then Young would be a stellar acquisition for the club.

Chris Gallagher This would be a fantastic bit of business for Watford. Firstly, they would be getting a player who is capable of playing in various positions and has played at the top level for some time. His role in Inter Milan’s title win shows that he still has a lot to offer despite his age. Whether Xisco Munoz decides to play him at full-back or further up the pitch, he should improve the team. Then, you have the experience and winning mentality he will bring to the dressing room. The rest of the squad, particularly the younger players, will learn from Young and he obviously has a bond with the club having come through the ranks. So, there’s no real negative to this and it would be a real coup for the Hornets if they could pull this off. Chris Thorpe I think this is a great signing for Watford as they will not only be bringing in a player with brilliant experience but also one who knows and loves the club. It’s been years since he departed Vicarage Road but Young is now at a stage of his career where he is ready to return to his old stomping ground. I do however fear that there is a bit too much romanticism around this potential signing. Is he being signed for his quality or for the fact that it will go down well with the fans? I’m not sure but either way there’s no doubting what he’s achieved in the game.