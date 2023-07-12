This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Southampton are interested in signing Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to The Telegraph.

The Saints are believed to be keen on strengthening their defence this summer and have held talks with Everton over a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

The report states that Everton are keen to sell the defender this summer, while Southampton have identified him as a possible replacement for defenders Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters, who have attracted interest.

Holgate has played an important role for the club since he joined from Barnsley in 2015, but last season he found himself way down the pecking order.

Is Mason Holgate needed at Southampton?

We asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on Southampton’s interest in Mason Holgate and whether Southampton need this type of player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Holgate is a player who has lost his way of late, and considering he hardly played last season, now is probably the right time for him to move on from Everton.

For Southampton, this could be an excellent bit of business, considering he is in the prime years of his career, and he is a player who can operate as a centre-back as well as a full-back.

The Saints are well stocked in the defensive area, but considering more players are likely to leave, with Livramento and Walker-Peters being two players, this deal makes sense for everyone.

Southampton bring in a player who can play in that position; Everton move on a defender who they don’t consider part of the first team; and Holgate gets a fresh start.

There is no mention of any fee, but as long as Southampton are not paying a ridiculous amount, then this is a very good deal.

Adam Jones

This is the type of player the Saints should be targeting - because Holgate has Premier League experience under his belt and could be a suitable option even if the club go back up.

Although Russell Martin's side need to prepare for life in the Championship, they need to recruit with the top flight in mind because that could reduce the amount of work, they have to do next summer if they are promoted.

Not only is he able to operate at right-back, he can also play at centre-back and this versatility could be extremely useful.

Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters could potentially be on their way out this summer, so Holgate could be particularly important if the duo depart.

It just remains to be seen whether the Saints can bring him in within their budget.

Ned Holmes

What a statement of intent this would be.

While Mason Holgate might not have reached the heights some were expecting when he first broke through at Everton, the versatile defender has been a Premier League regular throughout his career.

The 26-year-old has rarely looked out of place in the top flight and represents a coup for a Championship side.

At Everton, Holgate has proven he's a strong distributor that is confident in possession and comfortable bringing the ball out from the back, which would make him a perfect fit for Russell Martin's possession-heavy system.

Those characteristics are not what Sean Dyche is looking for from his defenders, for the most part, so it would make sense if the defender was a player the Premier League club look to move on as they try and raise funds.

Southampton could be the ones that benefit.