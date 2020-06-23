‘A star this season’ – Can Millwall agree deal for impressive midfielder in the summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

20-year-old midfielder Jayson Molumby has been hugely impressive for Millwall this season, having joined on loan from Brighton in the summer.

The Irishman joined the Lions with very little first-team football under his belt but has been a regular fixture in Gary Rowett’s side this term – featuring 34 times in total.

Molumby is due to return to Brighton when his loan deal expires at the end of the season but beyond that his future is somewhat uncertain.

The midfielder signed a new deal with the Seagulls earlier this year but you’d question whether he is ready to step into their first team if they’re a top-flight side.

But should Millwall look to bring him back next year and is that move plausible?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

If they can do it, they absolutely should.

Molumby has been a star this season for Millwall and is one of the reasons that they are play-off contenders in the Sky Bet Championship.

Brighton are bound to have been monitoring him closely, though, and I think if the Lions are not promoted we are going to see him in the Premier League next year regardless anyway.

Whether that is at Brighton or, probably less likely, at another Premier League side remains to be seen but I do think he is ready for a top-flight chance.

Millwall should try and do all they can to keep him at the club, but it really does depend on how the next few weeks play out.

George Harbey

I would be very surprised if Millwall managed to sign Molumby again next season, and I think their only way of being able to do so would be if they got promoted to the Premier League.

Molumby has been a class act in midfield for the Lions this season, and you can tell that he has a big future lying ahead of him.

Brighton, though, are a club who have so many young players coming through the ranks at the AMEX Stadium, including the likes of Molumby and Ben White, with the latter excelling on loan at Leeds United this term.

Graham Potter is building a really youthful, exciting team on the South Coast, and I would definitely expect Molumby to be an important squad player under the former Swansea manager next season,

A loan deal could be possible, but I reckon there’s a very slight chance of that happening to be honest.

The tricky 8-question Millwall trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8? Have a go now!

1 of 7 Who did Millwall lose to in qualifying for the 2004/05 UEFA Cup? Panionios Ferencváros Trabzonspor Pasching

Sam Rourke

Molumby has arguably been one of Millwall’s best players this season, and his energy and drive in the middle of the park has been impressive.

It’s easy to forget that the Irishman is only 20 years old, with his mature performances certainly catching the eye – Brighton will be very happy with his development.

For me, any chance of Millwall bringing him back rely on what division each club find themselves in next season.

If the Seagulls stay up, I do question whether there is an immediate route into the starting eleven, though, at the same time, Graham Potter is the type of manager to utilise youth and hand them a chance so Molumby could well figure.

Lions fans would undoubtedly love to have him back, but his career trajectory appears to be going one way only, and first-team football at Brighton could well be on the horizon.