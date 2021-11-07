‘A star in the making’, ‘Absolutely first class’ – Many Millwall fans react to midfielder’s outing during Derby draw

Millwall missed an opportunity to take a spot in the Championship’s top six yesterday afternoon, securing a 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Festy Ebosele opened the scoring for The Rams in the 44th minute, before Scott Malone restored parity just a minute later.

Nathan Byrne received his marching orders in the 64th minute, meaning The Lions had around half an hour to try and force a winner.

Gary Rowett’s side were unable to break down a resolute derby backline as the match wore on, with Benik Afobe’s acrobatic effort about as close as The Lions got to taking all three points.

However, one major positive to take away from the clash was the performance of Billy Mitchell, with the 20-year-old once again putting in a strong display in front of the home crowd.

The young midfielder’s tenacity and desire to win back possession, coupled with his ability to make things happen in an attacking sense has certainly filled Millwall fans with hope about what the future may hold.

Mitchell is emerging as a regular first-team player this season and has started Millwall’s last four games.

Here, we take look at how Millwall fans on Twitter have reacted to Mitchell’s performance yesterday afternoon…

He made Saville look like the novice in midfield today. — Let 'em all come down to the Den (@EIO_EIO_EIO) November 6, 2021

He’s getting better every game, gaining in confidence, going more for incisive balls, I love him, fair play to Rowett he knows what potential he has — Matt Richards (@MattRich1969) November 6, 2021

Agree but needs a bit more composure at times, a couple of bad passes today at crucial moments — Tony Pike (@tonypike11) November 6, 2021

Billy Mitchell is a STAR in the making. — TT (@MillwallTT) November 6, 2021

Absolute first class Lee mate. Blinding player — RhysBoyyy (@RhysBoyyy) November 6, 2021

Agree, never hides, always available for the ball and starting to pick forward runs. He will get better and better. They should give him the ball more often! 🦁⚽️💪🏽 — NickDesanges (@NickDes75) November 6, 2021

Second game on the bounce @billymitchell_8 has been our stand out performer, thought he was absolutely outstanding again today! — Dolbs (@Millwalldolbs4) November 6, 2021

A lot (rightly) being made of Billy Mitchell’s recent performances. He’s still young and growing into this team and playing at this level. What I find most promising it looks like he’s got the ability to control the tempo as well as get about the pitch and do the other side. — James Dorney (@JamesDorney3) November 7, 2021