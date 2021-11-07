Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘A star in the making’, ‘Absolutely first class’ – Many Millwall fans react to midfielder’s outing during Derby draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall missed an opportunity to take a spot in the Championship’s top six yesterday afternoon, securing a 1-1 draw with Derby County. 

Festy Ebosele opened the scoring for The Rams in the 44th minute, before Scott Malone restored parity just a minute later. 

Nathan Byrne received his marching orders in the 64th minute, meaning The Lions had around half an hour to try and force a winner.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Millwall academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24

1) Has Marvin Elliott ever played in the Premier League?

Gary Rowett’s side were unable to break down a resolute derby backline as the match wore on, with Benik Afobe’s acrobatic effort about as close as The Lions got to taking all three points. 

However, one major positive to take away from the clash was the performance of Billy Mitchell, with the 20-year-old once again putting in a strong display in front of the home crowd. 

The young midfielder’s tenacity and desire to win back possession, coupled with his ability to make things happen in an attacking sense has certainly filled Millwall fans with hope about what the future may hold. 

Mitchell is emerging as a regular first-team player this season and has started Millwall’s last four games. 

Here, we take look at how Millwall fans on Twitter have reacted to Mitchell’s performance yesterday afternoon…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘A star in the making’, ‘Absolutely first class’ – Many Millwall fans react to midfielder’s outing during Derby draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: