‘A standout candidate’ – Bristol City eye Championship manager as Johnson replacement: The verdict

Bristol City are keeping tabs on Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook as a potential replacement for Lee Johnson, as per PA journalist Nick Mashiter.

The 53-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable season in charge of the Latics with them having to contend with several off-pitch issues.

It looks like the manager will keep Wigan in the division despite an imminent 12-point deduction, as a result of the club being plunged into administration.

So, would Cook be a good appointment for the Robins?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

Alfie Burns

It’s hard to not be impressed by Cook at this moment in time.

He’d doing a superb job with Wigan and he, alongside his players, are coming out of an uncertain situation with buckets of credit.

The Bristol City job is an attractive one; the club has great foundations, a superb infrastructure and Johnson has left a decent squad there.

Adding a bit of Cook’s determination to that could be a superb move and get Bristol City taking that next step.

Of course, Cook is untested when it comes to getting a side into the Premier League, but he’s got a lot of qualities that make him look a great fit for this particular job.

A standout candidate.

George Dagless

Hard one to call.

Cook’s doing an excellent job at Wigan and it would be some achievement if they stay up despite the points deduction.

He’s won promotions before in his career and plays some great attacking football, which I think Robins fans would love with the players that they have got in their squad.

The only problem would be the lack of experience of getting a side into the Premier League and managing at the sharp end of the Championship table.

He has, though, shown he’s got plenty about him to play good football, motivate players and climb leagues, and I think he’d relish this opportunity.

I personally don’t see it happening, in all honesty, but I’d certainly like to see him succeed if he did go there.

George Harbey

This is an interesting one for me, as I’m not sure he’d be the right fit at Ashton Gate.

There is no denying that Cook is an excellent manager who gets the best out of his players, and the job he has done in turning around Wigan’s fortunes despite everything going on off the pitch has been tremendous.

But Bristol City are in need of a manager who can come in and lift the fanbase and bring an attractive brand of football to the table, and I’m not sure a Cook would bring that.

I think a manager like Chris Hughton would be perfect for Blues. Someone who has experience of succeeding at Championship level, and someone who brings an attractive brand of football to the club.

It could work, but there are better options.