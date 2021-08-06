A number of Ipswich Town supporters have been reacting to the latest announcement from the Tractor Boys that Ed Sheeran has been handed a squad number for the new season.

Sheeran is a supporter of Ipswich and he is set to play a prominent role in the club’s 2021/22 season with a deal having already been agreed that sees him sponsor the Tractor Boys’ shirts for the new League One campaign.

The music star has been watching Ipswich make a number of positive signings this summer as they aim to mount a serious push for promotion back to the Championship under Paul Cook.

With Ipswich busy making so many positive additions to their squad in the summer they have somewhat delayed the annual confirmation of their squad numbers for the new season.

The likes of Conor Chaplin, Vaclav Hladky, Macauley Bonne, Louie Barry, Scott Fraser, Joe Pigott, Lee Evans, Wes Burns, George Edmondson, Rekeem Harper and Matt Penney have all now been handed their squad numbers for the start of the campaign.

However, Ipswich were not done there with them also confirming that Sheeran has been handed the number 17 shirt for the new campaign.

🔢 @edsheeran might be used to being number one, but it’s 17 that is next to his name on Town’s official squad list for the 2021/22 season! 👇 #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 6, 2021

Obviously, this will not see the music star line-up at Portman Road during the campaign, but it should be a useful marketing tool to raise funds in shirt sales.

Many Ipswich fans appreciated the thinking behind this and suggested it will be a good move for the club, despite it not being so welcome from opposing fan bases.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

