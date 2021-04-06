‘A special, special footballer’ – Sunderland face contract dilemma over star with 13 assists: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland supporters are loving Aiden McGeady’s performances this season.

After being cut adrift under Phil Parkinson the 35-year-old has made up for lost time after establishing himself as a key player for Lee Johnson’s side so far this term.

McGeady has scored five times for the Black Cats this term, while also providing an impressive 13 assists for his teammates as the club look to secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

Like several others the winger faces an uncertain future with McGeady set to be out of contract this summer, but is the veteran deserving of a new contract at the Stadium Of Light given his recent performances?

Ned Holmes Definitely but they shouldn’t be offering more than a one-year deal. McGeady’s recent performances have been fantastic and he’s thriving under Lee Johnson, which suggests that even if his age starts to catch up with him next term he should be a useful option. The winger is surely among the most gifted players in League One and would be – at the very least – a great squad option in the Championship if Sunderland are promoted. The Black Cats have made some mystifying contract decisions in the past and given he’s 35, it’s important for them to be smart and just offer him the one-year deal.

George Harbey It’s a tough one. McGeady is a special, special footballer and Sunderland have been lucky to have him in League One for a couple of years now. But there comes a time where you need to think about the long-term, and at 35, does it make financial sense to offer him a new deal when there could be younger alternatives? McGeady’s sell-on value is obviously a lot lower than someone who is 23 or 24, and I just don’t think a new deal should be in the offing personally. Toby Wilding I definitely think Sunderland ought to be looking to secure a new contract for McGeady this summer. There is no denying that McGeady has played a key role in helping the Black Cats’ push for promotion this season, proving that even at the latter stages of his career, he is still capable of making a big impact. As a result, it would seem to make sense to keep someone with his influence around, and if he is able to help Sunderland secure promotion this season, then you feel he will deserve another crack at the Championship next season. Indeed, the experience McGeady already has at that level could certainly be useful for the club, and considering the contribution he has made recently, you do feel that handing him a new deal would prove to be a popular move amongst the majority of those of a Sunderland persuasion.