“A sound investment” – Cost of potential Burnley summer deal revealed: The verdict

Burnley will have to pay more than €10 million (£8.9 million) to sign Jordan Beyer permanently from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer if they’re promoted this term.

The 22-year-old has impressed during his season-long loan deal and the Championship club have the option to make it permanent.

According to German outlet BILD, it will cost an eight-figure fee to sign the centre-back if they’re promoted to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side are on course to win the second tier title so would that sort of fee be worth it?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

It does seem a bit steep of a figure to be paying for a player with no Premier League experience, and very little top flight experience.

That said, Burnley clearly see the potential there to agree such a deal in the first place and given his performances this season, he should be able to make the step up.

He’s been a regular in a dominant Championship side and it would be a shame if he wasn’t to be at the club next season and in that sense, given the riches the club will inherit when they go on to get promoted, it may be a cost worth paying.

However, it must be said that for that sort of money, they could certainly get more ‘Premier League-ready’ options.

Ned Holmes

Signing Jordan Beyer is a no-brainer for me.

The 22-year-old has been excellent for Burnley this season and obviously fits well with the system and style of football that Vincent Kompany wants to play.

He’s stood up defensively in the Championship, looks composed in possession, and has even proven a threat from set pieces.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ future unclear, signing Beyer permanently makes sense and the eight-figure fee will be a sound investment for a player of his quality.

They may have signed two new centre-backs in the January window but the German should be ahead of them in the pecking order, for me.

Toby Wilding

You do feel as though this could be a bit of a risk for Burnley at this price.

Beyer has done well for the Clarets in the Championship this season, though the Premier League is undeniably a big step up from that, so it will be a big challenge for them to secure safety next time around.

You feel therefore that they will need the right squad to that, and given Beyer has a relatively limited amount of top-flight experience under his belt from his time in Germany over the past couple of seasons.

That could lead to questions about how much of a part he might be able to play at Turf Moor in the top-flight.

As a result, while a permanent move for Beyer probably shouldn’t be ruled out, they will have to be careful not to spend too much of their budget on it given they may well have to invest in several signings in the summer, and you wonder if this price tag may cross that threshold.