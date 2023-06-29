Blackburn Rovers have joined the race to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire side are keen to add the 32-year-old to their squad amid speculation surrounding the future of Thomas Kaminski.

Kaminski had been the first-choice goalkeeper at Ewood Park until injury kept him out of the side last January.

Upon recovering to full fitness, Aynsley Pears remained in goals having performed well in the Poland international’s absence.

Who is interested in signing Karl Darlow?

The Englishman spent the second half of last season out on loan with Hull City, who are hoping to secure another deal for the goalkeeper this summer.

However, they also face competition from Middlesbrough, as well as Rovers.

Carlton Palmer believes that Darlow will be a good signing for whichever club seals the deal.

But he is unsure of Rovers’ capability to complete the move given the fee being demanded by the Magpies.

“Blackburn are the latest to join the race to sign Newcastle shot-stopper Karl Darlow,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He spent a successful second part of the season at Hull last season, who are also keen to retain his services.

“Whoever gets his signature will be acquiring a solid, reliable goalkeeper.

“Blackburn are set to lose their number one goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to Luton for a fee of around £6 million.

“Newcastle are said to be not wanting to stand in Darlow’s way, but will be looking for a fee of up to £5 million.

“I think that pretty much rules out Rovers unless it’s a loan deal.”

Darlow made 12 appearances for Hull last season before making his return to St. James’ Park.

Blackburn will be looking to make improvements to their first teams squad in order to try and make up ground on their promotion rivals after finishing seventh in the Championship table last season.

Would Karl Darlow be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Darlow is a dependable, experienced goalkeeper who could do quite well for any club at this level.

Losing Kaminski to Luton would also be a blow to Rovers, but if they can get a good fee for the player then it may work out okay.

That Pears played well when brought into the team last season does bode well for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

If he can continue to perform at a high level, then this reduces the need to replace Kaminski.