‘This could be a very good signing’ – Swansea City man eyed up by Burnley: The verdict

Swansea City defender Connor Roberts is a summer transfer target for Burnley, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Roberts has made just over 150 appearances in all competitions for the Swans senior side, helping them to the play-offs in each of the last two seasons, and is now attracting attention from the Premier League.

According to this latest report, Burnley are now interested in the signing of Roberts, who they see as a cheaper alternative to Everton’s Jonjoe Kenny.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Roberts’ contract at The Liberty Stadium, meaning this could be Swansea’s last chance to receive a fee for the 25-year-old.

So would Roberts be a good signing for Burnley? And is he a player they need to bring to Turf Moor?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on that, and here, we take a look at what they had to say.

George Dagless

I think it could be.

He’s a strong runner both forwards and backwards and decent on the ball, plus I think now would be a good time for him to earn a move to the Premier League.

He’s coming towards his best years as a footballer and, naturally, he will want to play as high as possible if he can.

He’s regularly been one of Swansea’s better performers and I can see why Burnley could be keen on bringing him in during this current summer transfer window.

Swansea will want to keep him, of course, but if the price is right you can see it happening, too.

Adam Jones

Although this would be a good signing with Matt Lowton and Phil Bardsley both getting older and needing competition, Sean Dyche needs to be careful not to overload his squad with players who have little experience in the Premier League.

He might be good at converting these second-tier players into Premier League footballers – take Chris Wood for example – but their defence is an area they need to get right.

And with Nathan Collins already joining from Stoke – he will need to ease them gradually and not serve them up a baptism of fire as the Lancashire side aim to improve on their 17th-place finish from last season.

They also need to keep an eye on the nasty-looking groin injury Roberts sustained against Denmark, because that could have long-lasting effects if not treated properly.

But overall, this would be a smart signing for Burnley if Dyche can get him playing well in the top flight and with his contract running out next year, they may be able to lower his price tag slightly.

After forking out £12m for Nathan Collins, this would be a much-needed financial boost.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a very good signing for Burnley in fairness.

With Matt Lowton now 32, and Phil Bardsley 36, it does seem as though they need to add some options to their squad who could be longer term prospects for Burnley at right-back.

At 25-years-old, Roberts is a player who would certainly fit that requirement, while his performances for a Swansea side who have gone so close to promotion in recent years suggests he may be ready for a move to the Premier League.

As a result, Roberts could be a rather reliable figure should he make the move to Turf Moor, and potentially an asset for some years to come.

Add to that the fact that with Roberts out of contract this summer, this could be Swansea’s last chance to receive a fee for the right-back, meaning they may be under some pressure to accept a smaller offer for the Welshman, and this does seem worth looking into for the Clarets.