‘A smart signing if they can pull it off’ – Millwall plot bargain move for player from London club: The verdict

Millwall have reportedly joined the race to sign Joe Lumley this summer, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper looks set for a busy few weeks with his contract at Loftus Road due to expire at the end of the current Championship season.

Lumley is already said to be attracting interest from Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, but with Gary Rowett’s side now also in the hunt it seems that the 26-year-old could have a big decision to make about his future.

A move to The Den is bound to be appealing for the goalkeeper, but would Joe Lumley be a good signing for Millwall?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent move for Millwall to make this summer, with Joe Lumley a goalkeeper that would be able to provide a lot of quality backup for Bartosz Bialkowski and he would potentially be able to push him to produce even better performances for the Lions.

Millwall are clearly in need of adding a new keeper to their ranks this summer, with backup keeper Fran Fielding heading for an exit from the club. It is difficult to bring in a player who likely knows they will be the second choice behind Bialkowski, and therefore attracting someone like Lumley would be brilliant work by Gary Rowett.

Lumley is behind Seny Dieng now in the pecking order at QPR, and he has even been sent out to short-term loan spells with both Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham this term. He might feel he needs a fresh start and a new challenge to try and get more regular game time next term.

The keeper is a good shot-stopper and would be a reliable pair of hands for Millwall to call upon next season if there were to be any issues suffered to Bialkowski. However, Lumley would likely have to settle for more time on the bench because Millwall’s current first choice would be very hard to displace.

Toby Wilding

This could be a smart signing if they can pull it off.

With manager Gary Rowett having confirmed that Frank Fielding is set to leave the club this summer when his contract expires, Millwall are certainly going to need back-up for Bartosz Bialkowski going into the new season.

Given Lumley has shown on the occasions when he has been called on to fill in for Seny Dieng this season that he is more than capable of producing Championship level performances – even if not required to do so on a regular basis – it does seem as though the 26-year-old could be a decent candidate to fill that role.

However, given he has shown he is more than capable of producing strong performances on a regular basis at this level, you feel Lumley may prefer a role where he is a more regular starter, which could make this hard to complete, given Bialkowski’s current status as first choice between the posts at The Den.

Ben Wignall

Lumley would be a decent signing for Millwall but considering Bartosz Bialkowski won the Lions’ Player of the Year award, he’s only going to be coming in as a back-up initially.

The Polish stopper may be 34 years old at the start of next season but he’s ageing like a fine wine and it would take someone special coming in for him to be displaced.

Lumley won’t be that goalkeeper – he obviously has experience of being QPR’s number one last season but he was displaced early into the most recent campaign by Seny Dieng and was unable to win his place back.

Being 26 though, Lumley has time on his side and he would be good competition for Bialkowski if he hits a bad run of form, so on a free transfer it would be a good move.