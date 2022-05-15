“A smart signing” – Blackburn Rovers defender linked with Middlesbrough move: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan has been linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough.

A report from Alan Nixon has suggested that Chris Wilder is looking to add the Irishman to their squad for next season, with the centre back’s contract at Ewood Park expiring this summer.

Here, we ask our FLW writers if the 28-year old would be a good addition to the Boro team…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a smart signing by Middlesbrough.

Darragh Lenihan has proven himself to be a good operator at this level over the last few seasons and on a free transfer this summer, should be a no-brainer for most clubs in the second tier.

Having released Sol Bamba recently, and speculation over Dael Fry’s future bound to increase as the summer approaches, it is likely an area Boro will be looking to make additions this summer, too.

Lenihan could be the perfect option then, particularly given that Chris Wilder reportedly tracked the centre-half when he was the boss at Sheffield United.

With all of the above in mind, this really does look like a move that could make sense for the club this summer.

Declan Harte

Lenihan has been a key player for Blackburn this season and has proven himself as a top Championship level centre-back.

A move to Middlesbrough would be a smart deal for club and player, with Wilder looking to build a team capable of promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year old was one of the best defenders in the league this season and is available as a free agent this summer.

That makes it a no-brainer decision for Middlesbrough to make a move to sign the Irishman.

There is also a level of uncertainty around Blackburn that indicates a move away from Ewood Park would be a smart move for Lenihan.

Working with Wilder would also be a good chance for the defender to improve his level even further given his previous track record.

Toby Wilding

This looks as though it could be an excellent signing for Middlesbrough.

Lenihan has more than proved that he is a hugely capable defender at Championship level for Blackburn over the past few seasons, so he could certainly help to shore up ‘Boro’s defence.

The Irishman has also emerged as a source of leadership at Ewood Park, which could be important for Chris Wilder’s side, as could his versatility, which has seen him play in the centre of both a back three and back four, as well as at right-back, meaning he could operate in a variety of different systems if required.

Add in the fact that his contract situation means he could be available for free this summer, making this something of a bargain, and it does feel like one that those in charge at The Riverside should certainly be pursuing.