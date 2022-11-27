“A smart piece of business” – Leicester City lead race for Huddersfield Town ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are currently winning the race for Huddersfield Town midfielder Etienne Camara, as per a report from The Sun.

The French midfielder, who the Terriers picked up from the academy of Angers in 2020, has played 13 times in the league thus far this season, starting one of these matches.

The report states that Brighton and Nottingham Forest are also keeping an eye on the teenager, with Huddersfield hoping to agree a loan-back deal if they were to sanction his departure.

Camara has recently seen his contract at the Yorkshire club extended in recent weeks, as a result of the young midfielder starting 10 games in the league and cup.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Camara and whether he would be a good addition at Leicester…

Billy Mulley

This would represent good business if the Foxes were to strike a deal with Huddersfield when January comes around, especially if they were to beat a host of Premier League clubs to his signature.

Technically very gifted, a good reader of the game and proving to be an athlete, he ticks a lot of boxes for top-tier clubs looking to bolster their production line.

Huddersfield will be hoping to agree a move where he will immediately be loaned back to Huddersfield, which would probably be a good option for Leicester too.

It is unlikely that the young midfielder would be integrated into the first-team squad straightaway, with it being expected that he would need some more experience.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though this would be a smart piece of business for Leicester to get done.

Admittedly, given Camara is still only 19-years-old, and has just a handful of first-team appearances under his belt, it would be a big ask for him to make the step up to the Foxes’ first-team immediately.

However, the fact he has performed so well since making the step up to senior level, shows the potential he has to play even higher up in the future, which surely means that there will be even more interest in him further down the line.

That could mean that this is Leicester’s best chance to secure a potentially very valuable asset who could have a big role to play for them in the future, so it could make sense for the Foxes to make their move to get him now, before another team beat them to it.

Justin Peach

It’s clear the potential Camara will bring and considering the level of development young players have had at Leicester, this could prove to be a very savvy signing for the Foxes.

Ndidi, Teilemans, Justin have all developed brilliantly in recent years and Camara could be the latest to do so. Obviously it won’t be a signing for Leicester where he immediately fits into the team, but in three years time for example, that might well be the case.

It would be a huge blow for Huddersfield as well should they lose Camara, but recognising their current situation, they could use the funds to reinvest into several first team players who can instantly improve their side.