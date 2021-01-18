‘A smart one’ – Huddersfield Town player seals permanent exit from John Smith’s Stadium: Fan’s voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Huddersfield Town have recently announced that Ben Hamer has left the club to join fellow Championship side Swansea City.

Hamer made 25 appearances in total for the Yorkshire-based side, and will be hoping he can challenge for a spot in Steve Cooper’s starting XI this term, with the Swans well-placed to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

Football League World’s Huddersfield Town supporter Zak Armitage reacted to the news of Hamer’s permanent departure from the John Smith’s Stadium, and felt as though the shot-stopper redeemed himself this season after a tricky start to life with the club in previous campaigns.

“Ben Hamer has redeemed himself with the Terriers this season, after two dreadful campaigns with us. He lacked confidence in 2018-19, as we were relegated from the Premier League, and was not a reliable back up to them first choice Jonas Lössl.

“Hamer was loaned out last season to Derby and at that point it looked certain his career with us was over. But he returned this summer under new coach Carlos Corberan, and finally demonstrated his qualities, appearing much more confident, and establishing himself as our number 1.

“A period of isolation due to a family member coming in to contact with COVID-19, saw youngster Ryan Schofield get a chance in the team, which he took, and ultimately Hamer lost his number 1 spot.

“Before this season I would have had no positives to take out of Hamer’s spell with us, but his performances in the earlier part of this season, saw him finally show his qualities, and redeem himself to the Terriers faithful.”

Armitage went on to label the club’s decision to cash-in on Hamer as a ‘smart one’, with the goalkeeper struggling for consistent game time for much of the 2020/21 season.

“Due to the off-the-field situation, Huddersfield Town are always looking for cost cutting measures, to help fund new signings. So the departure of Hamer was a smart one, as he was a relatively high earner, and out of favour in the team.

“I feel the club have made the right call to move him on, and I don’t think he’ll make to much of an impact in South Wales to make Town regret selling him.”

But the Huddersfield Town supporter isn’t confident that Hamer will make much of an impact with Swansea City, with Freddie Woodman’s recent performances catching the eye from the likes of Arsenal during the January transfer window.

“Ben Hamer will have his work cut out to break in to the Swans starting XI, with Woodman in good form, but no more so than he did at Huddersfield competing for a place in the team with the equally impressive Ryan Schofield.

“Furthermore, Freddie Woodman is only on loan at Swansea, and with their being no guarantees of that move being made permanent, it’s a good opportunity for Hamer to break in to the team.”

Armitage stated that he’d be surprised if Hamer was replaced this month, but revealed which goalkeeper he’d target as a potential replacement for the 33-year-old.

“Huddersfield are more likely to prioritise signings in midfield and attack, than bring in another goalkeeper. I feel the Terriers have made the decision to move Hamer on so Schofield is the undisputed number one.

“The only thing I could see happening is if Huddersfield opted for a stronger second choice to rival Schofield than the other goalkeeper on the books, Joel Pereira. If the Terriers want a stronger second choice to rival Schofield, I’d like them to consider Ørjan Nyland, who is currently a free-agent.”

Disclaimer: The views cast from various supporters in the Fan’s Voice series do not represent those of Football League World.