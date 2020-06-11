‘A smart move’ – Nottingham Forest identify Ben Watson replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have reportedly identified Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback as a replacement for Ben Watson, who could be set to leave the club this summer.

Colback spent the previous two seasons on loan at the City Ground and was an integral player last term, making 39 appearances in a role not dissimilar to the one Watson has performed under Sabri Lamouchi this season.

Watson’s importance to Forest this term should not be underestimated, with the 34-year-old featuring in every Championship game this season and keeping the Reds ticking over.

His current contract expires at the end of the month and The Athletic has reported that the midfielder is expected to stay until the end of the 2019/20 campaign but could then leave the club, with Charlton Athletic and QPR thought to be interested.

Colback has struggled since returning to Newcastle and wasn’t named in their 25-man Premier League squad and will be available as a free agent this summer.

But would signing the 30-year-old as a replacement for Watson be a good move?

We asked our FLW writers for their verdict…

George Dagless

It makes sense.

I think they should keep Watson but if they do not then Colback is a good player who the Reds know would do a good job.

He did well for them the last time he was there and with his time at Newcastle surely at an end, he must be desperate for a move.

He has Premier League experience if the Reds do get promoted and he also knows the Championship well if they don’t.

He’ll have fans onside early on given how well he did for them last time and he should be hungry after no real football to speak of in the last year – it’s a deal with plenty of positives to it.

George Harbey

I think that ship has sailed to be quite honest.

Colback was an excellent player for Forest under the management of Aitor Karanka and he was simply irreplaceable in the middle of the park.

But since his time at Forest, Colback has gone over a year without playing a single game of football, so you have to wonder whether he would still be the same player or whether that break from action has been detrimental for him.

I think Forest should look to be identifying younger potential replacements for Ben Watson, who is approaching the latter stages of his career and could even leave the City Ground this summer.

Jacob Potter

I think this is a smart move by Nottingham Forest.

Colback is a player that knows the club well having played for them during the 2018/19 season on loan at The City Ground.

He also has experience of playing in the Premier League, which could tempt Forest to make a permanent move for him if they win promotion from the Championship this term.

Ben Watson will leave a sizeable void in the Forest team if he is to leave the club in the summer, but I think Colback is good enough to replace him in the long-term.

He’s exactly the type of player that is needed to offer protection to the Forest back-four in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.