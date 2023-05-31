Carlton Palmer believes that Sheffield United should do all they can to bring Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien to the club this summer.

Will Lewis O’Brien leave Nottingham Forest?

The 24-year-old only joined Forest last summer, and, after six months at the City Ground, he was frozen out by Steve Cooper, who didn’t name the player in his 25-man squad for the second half of the season.

A failed switch to Blackburn meant O’Brien was in a position where he was not set to play any football until next season, but a loan move to DC United was sorted.

However, Wayne Rooney’s side only have the player for another six weeks, so he is expected to secure a permanent switch from Forest at that time.

And, it has been suggested that Paul Heckingbottom could bring the player to Bramall Lane, to beef up his newly-promoted squad as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

With the Blades operating on a strict budget, former England international Carlton Palmer explained why this would be a good addition for the Yorkshire outfit.

“If the sale of the club doesn't happen, Heckingbottom is only believed to have around £20m budget for direct transfer fees. O'Brien is currently on loan at DC United but is seen as surplus to requirements at Forest.

“The deal makes sense if the fee is sensible, as he's unlikely to be on mega wages, and it's hard to judge his time at Forest as they splashed the cash and brought in lots of players, limiting his playing time. So, a smart move for Sheffield United, if they can get the deal done.”

O’Brien would relish the chance to prove himself

It’s fair to say that O’Brien will be disappointed with how this season played out for him. It’s not that he was struggling for Forest, but the sheer number of options in the middle of the park meant Steve Cooper had to go with as settled a group as possible, and ultimately it was a decision that paid off as they survived.

The issue in January was down to Blackburn, but it’s good that O’Brien got his move to America to get some game time, and he is doing well in MLS. Nevertheless, he will still feel he has a point to prove in the English top-flight, and a move to Sheffield United will surely appeal.

As Palmer says, the budget restrictions mean Heckingbottom is going to have to search for bargains this summer, and O’Brien could be one that fits the bill, and he will add quality to a Blades' midfield that needs improving after Tommy Doyle and James McAtee returned to Manchester CIty.