This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are interested in signing Werder Bremen forward Oliver Burke, according to Birmingham Live.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Championship side Millwall, where he played 17 times, scoring two goals and assisted a further two.

Burke joined the Bundesliga side last summer, but his move doesn’t seem to have gone to plan and the report states the winger is expected to return to England again this summer.

Would Oliver Burke be a good signing for Birmingham City?

Here, three FLW writers have discussed this latest news and shared whether they think he would be a good signing for the club.

Ben Wignall

Even though he's had a terrible goalscoring record for the majority of his career, Burke seemingly gets picked up by good clubs and there must be a reason for that.

The Scot has shared his playing time between out on the wing and as a central striker at his last few clubs, and there's definitely no lack of effort or energy on his behalf when he's on the pitch - it's just the end product that isn't always there.

With his usage of multiple systems last season - some that included wingers and others that didn't - John Eustace needs players that can fit multiple roles and Burke would fit that category at the very least.

He has Premier League, Bundesliga and Championship experience and at the age of 26, there's still some time for Burke to put everything together.

Should Birmingham be able to loan him in or even sign him permanently for six figures, then either would be a smart deal for a club who have already been shrewd this summer.

Brett Worthington

Since leaving Nottingham Forest to join RB Leipzig in a big-money move, Burke has really struggled to show why he was so highly thought of.

The Scotsman has seen his career hit a bit of a wall in recent seasons, as he keeps getting moves to various clubs but fails to really show what he is all about.

The 26-year-old has struggled to be a regular scorer for whichever team he has played for, but what he lacks in goals, he makes up for in power, strength, and mobility.

So, if Birmingham wants to sign Burke for their wide areas, he would be a perfect addition, as he would bring something to this team that they may have been lacking.

Declan Harte

Burke has moved around so often over the years that it can be hard to pin down why he keeps not working out.

The Scot is a good player, gives his best every week and contributes a lot off the ball.

His lack of goals is definitely a concern, especially for a side like Birmingham who need a consistent threat in front of goal.

However, he has a versatility to his game that could be quite useful and if the cost of doing business is kept quite low then he could be worth taking a risk on.

Burke has Premier League and Bundesliga experience, which could also be a great asset to have in the dressing room.