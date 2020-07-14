‘A smart bit of business’ – West Brom face competition from Celtic for West Ham ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to The Sun (13th July, page 47), Celtic are interested in signing West Ham United playmaker Grady Diangana.

Diangana has spent this season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, playing an influential role in helping the Baggies fight for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

The 22-year-old has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 28 appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side, and Albion are said to be interested in a permanent move for the winger.

But Diangana is now said to be attracting interest from Celtic, who is reportedly valued at a price of around £15m.

Would a move to Glasgow be the right move for Diangana? The FLW team discuss…

Alfie Burns

You’ve got to say it would, yeah.

Diangana would be comfortable and Celtic’s level and, in my opinion, he’d thrive on the back of a move out of English football.

Of course, West Ham and maybe even West Brom will be looking to offer him a chance in the Premier League, which would be hard to turn down.

However, Celtic are a huge club and moving to them, with the European football they can offer and passionate fanbase, would be equally tough to turn down.

Diangana isn’t going to be short of options this summer and it’s going to be interesting where he ends up.

George Dagless

It’d be exciting for him I would say.

Personally, I think he’s ready for a crack at the Premier League with West Ham or West Brom but, if that is not forthcoming, a move to Celtic could be great for him.

Many people knock Scottish football and it’s fair to say the Scottish Premiership is not to the standard of the Premier League, but few clubs in Britain are as big and carry as much expectation as Celtic.

They’ll be playing in Europe next year, going for a record 10th title in a row and looking to keep hold of the domestic cup grip they have as well. Top players thrive under that pressure and Diangana would benefit hugely from that.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business by Neil Lennon’s side.

Diangana has really impressed me on loan with West Brom this season, and I think he’d be more than capable of playing on a regular basis for Celtic in the future.

But with West Brom also interested in landing his signature, it’s certainly going to be interesting to see which club is leading the race to sign him.

I could see the Baggies winning the race though, especially if they’re to be promoted into the Premier League this season under the management of Slaven Bilic.

Celtic could certainly benefit from signing a player that can change the course of a game with their pace and trickery, and Diangana certainly fits that description.